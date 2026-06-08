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News   Israel News

WATCH: New footage of Gaza hostages rescue operation released

Israel marks two years since “Operation Arnon,” in which abductees Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv were freed.

JNS Staff
Arnon Zamora
Israel Border Police Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora died from wounds sustained during the rescue of four hostages from the Gaza Strip on June 8, 2024. Credit: Israel Police.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Police released on Sunday never-before-seen footage from the rescue operation carried out two years ago in Gaza in which Chief Inspector Arnon Zmora, from the Israel Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, fell in battle.

During “Operation Arnon” (originally codenamed “Seeds of Summer”), Yamam forces raided two compounds in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, where four Israeli hostages were held: Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv.

The special force operators engaged in close-quarters combat with Hamas terrorists until the mission was successfully completed, returning all hostages safely home.

Zmora, 36, from Sde David, a moshav in southern Israel, was critically injured and later succumbed to his wounds.

“The operation was named after him in tribute to his heroism, leadership, and the heavy price he paid to save the lives of the hostages,” the Israel Police said on Sunday in the statement accompanying the new video.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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