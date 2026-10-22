Avdija posts double-double in Portland’s season-opening rout

Israeli forward Deni Avdija recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers opened their NBA season with a 124-83 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Avdija started despite being a game-time decision with a right ankle injury. He added four assists in the victory at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

“Double-double Deni,” the Trail Blazers wrote on X after the game, highlighting his performance with “18 PTS & 10 REB.”

A double-double means recording at least 10 in two statistical categories, such as points and rebounds, in one game.