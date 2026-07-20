More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

17 Palestinians who resided illegally at Jerusalem school arrested

The suspects set up an improvised lodging compound.

JNS Staff
A part of the sleeping quarters set up by 17 Palestinians at a Jerusalem school building, after they entered Israel illegally. Credit: Israel Police.
A part of the sleeping quarters set up by 17 Palestinians in a Jerusalem school building, after they entered Israel illegally. Credit: Israel Police.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Police on Thursday arrested 17 Palestinian illegal residents who set up sleeping quarters in a Jerusalem school.

The Palestinians, originally from Judea and Samaria, took over parts of the school building in Beit Safafa, an Arab neighborhood in the capital’s south, establishing a compound with their own rooms, beds and showers, the police said in a statement.

The police operation was launched following complaints from concerned parents to the community-policing commander about the presence of unauthorized individuals in the building after school hours, at a time when summer camps and other activities for children are being held there.

The suspects were arrested and taken to a police station for questioning.

The Israel Police said that it takes trespassing and illegal residency “extremely seriously, particularly in places intended for children and teenagers, and will continue to act decisively and with zero tolerance against lawbreakers in order to protect public safety.”

The school’s security officer spoke with Israel’s Channel 12 about the incident, saying that the intruders were discovered by the school’s security guard.

“The guard conducted a patrol and reported seeing mattresses and personal belongings, which raised suspicions. We called the police, and since then the situation has stopped,” the security officer, who was identified only by his first name, Naim, was quoted as saying.

“We believe they had been hiding on the roof for somewhere between a week and 10 days,” he added.

Chief Inspector Yasser Swead, the community-policing commander at the Moriah Police Station, told Channel 12, “The close cooperation and direct connection with residents [in Beit Safafa] are what enable us to provide a rapid and precise response, alleviate concerns, and protect the safety of children attending summer camps and participating in summer vacation activities.”

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi at the “Leading in Communications” conference in Sderot, September 2025. Photo by Ronen Horesh/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli High Court freezes key provisions of broadcast reform law
“There is no meaning to an order that repeals a law or ‘suspends’ a law. There is no legal source of authority for such an action,” said Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.
July 20, 2026
David Isaac
View of the Israeli border area with Syria, as seen from the northern Golan Heights, April 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
IAF downs drone near Syrian border; origin under investigation
In accordance with protocol, no air-raid sirens were sounded.
July 20, 2026
JNS Staff
A U.S. Navy sailor aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), as American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
U.S. News
CENTCOM: Six vessels redirected, one disabled as part of Iran naval blockade
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz.
July 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Founding families, regional leaders and guests attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the establishment of the new community of Ebal on Mount Ebal in Samaria, July 16, 2026. Credit: Shomron Regional Council.
Feature
Pioneer families put down roots in new Samaria community of Ebal
The first residents move into caravans on Mount Ebal, overcoming early challenges while advancing a project supporters say will strengthen northern Samaria.
July 20, 2026
Josh Hasten
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, center, holds a situational assessment with senior commanders in the Judea and Samaria Division on July 19, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF chief: Israel ready to ‘immediately’ resume fighting
The Israeli military is tracking developments in Iran following a ballistic missile launch that targeted Jordan’s Aqaba area, said Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.
July 20, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, July 19, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran strikes aim to eliminate ‘any chance’ of Tehran obtaining nuclear bomb
“We stopped them from probably, but I don’t want to have the word probably,” said the U.S. president.
July 20, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
The myth of Israel’s global isolation
July 19, 2026 05:47 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Scapegoating the Jews
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Haredi challenge is becoming Israel’s national security crisis
Mitchell Bard