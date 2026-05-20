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News   Israel News

Israel’s Washington envoy rebukes Ben-Gvir over flotilla detainee treatment

“Itamar Ben-Gvir’s reckless grandstanding is not representative of government policy,” Yechiel Leiter said.

May 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Yechiel Leiter
Yechiel Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the United States, speaks at an event marking Israel’s 77th Independence Day at the envoy’s official residence in Washington, May 5, 2025. Photo by Shmulik Almany/Israeli Embassy in Washington.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador in Washington, criticized Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following the circulation of a video showing detainees described as Hamas supporters, a case that has drawn domestic and international backlash.

Leiter said he aligned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who both distanced themselves from Ben-Gvir’s conduct.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir’s reckless grandstanding is not representative of government policy,” Leiter wrote.

The video, disseminated by Ben-Gvir, showed a holding area for detainees linked by Israeli officials to the Global Sumud Flotilla, which attempted to breach Israel’s maritime blockade of Gaza. Israeli authorities said the flotilla carried no humanitarian aid, and the U.S. government on Tuesday imposed sanctions on organizers of the flotilla over alleged ties to designated terrorist groups, including Hamas.

Footage showed Ben-Gvir confronting detainees and accusing them of supporting terrorism while they were seated with their hands bound.

“I am Israel’s top diplomat in the U.S., at the heart of our most important alliance,” Leiter wrote. “Ben-Gvir’s antics take a sledgehammer to our diplomatic efforts while Israel’s enemies gleefully jump on every unfortunate nonsense to discredit and demonize.”

The White House and State Department did not release immediate statements regarding the video, though several governments protested, including in Italy, France, Canada, Spain, South Korea and Ireland. Multiple governments said the local Israeli ambassador would be summoned.

“The provocateurs of the flotilla charade were properly detained in accordance with international law and will be deported to their home countries. End of story,” Leiter said.

Sa’ar criticized Ben-Gvir, saying he “knowingly caused harm to our state in this disgraceful display—and not for the first time,” and accused him of undermining “professional and successful efforts” by Israeli military and diplomatic personnel.

Netanyahu wrote that Israel had the right to detain the “Hamas terrorist supporters,” but added that Ben-Gvir’s handling of the situation “is not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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