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News   Israel News

Far-left Israelis target Religious Zionism Party HQ

The far-left protesters “besieged” employees in their headquarters, the Religious Zionism Party said in a statement.

JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
Activists from the “Standing Together” organization protest outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv against the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, on Sep. 16, 2025. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
Activists from the “Standing Together” organization protest outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv against the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, on Sep. 16, 2025. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Far-left activists occupied the entrance to the Religious Zionism Party’s headquarters in the town of Shoham in central Israel on Wednesday morning, leaving before police arrived at the scene.

Officers from the Central District, including personnel from the Rosh HaAyin Police Station, arrived at the building after receiving a report via emergency hotline, according to the Israel Police.

“The demonstration involved a small number of protesters, who painted their hands red and photographed themselves at the entrance to the party’s offices. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” the statement read.

“The Israel Police will not allow incitement, violence, or any violation of the law under the guise of protest,” it added.

The Religious Zionism Party is led by Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as Israel’s finance minister.

Footage documenting the incident showed the activists attempting to enter the offices of the party, chanting the slogan, “Arabs want to live,” and smearing red paint on the offices’ doors.

The Religious Zionism Party was cited as saying that the intruders tried to break into the offices, “besieging” its staff members, according to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster.

The activists are members of Standing Together, an Israeli left-wing organization that opposed the war in Gaza in the aftermath of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Explaining its motivation on Facebook, the group said that Smotrich’s policy in Judea and Samaria is “dispossessing” Palestinians from their land and homes, and backing “settler terrorism” against Palestinians.

“We will not stop fighting until the [Jewish] farms are dismantled and the terrorism comes to an end. Until there will be Israeli-Palestinian peace,” the group added.

It was referring to farms in Judea and Samaria, established by Israeli Jews at a greater pace in recent years. There are more than 100 such farms in Judea and Samaria, spanning over 170,000 acres, according to an Israeli association of farms, named Igud HaChavot in Hebrew.

About 15 of these were formed since the war broke out, according to the association.

Religious Zionism lawmaker Ohad Tal told JNS on Wednesday that what he called an attempted break-in by far-left activists at his party’s headquarters reflects their recognition of the “revolution” the party has brought about in Judea and Samaria over the past years.

“I think they are concerned that the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria is here to stay,” Tal said.

“It’s the same group of people who come to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria every Friday—and sometimes even daily—to provoke confrontations,” he continued. “They have lost all connection to reality, and they are simply trying to provoke. This is all they have left to do.”

Tal also said peaceful protest was legitimate in a democracy.

“If people want to demonstrate, that’s legitimate,” he said, adding that the right to protest must not descend into violence or intimidation.

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
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