Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit to JNS: Israel needs a strong right-wing bloc

The Knesset needs a strong right-wing bloc to keep Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu true to his principles, the Otzma Yehudit party campaign told JNS on Monday, a day before the election.

“That’s how we get the Bibi we want,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party said, referring to the incumbent premier.

The campaign stressed the need for a Netanyahu “backed by partners who hold him to his principles, not one boxed into a weak unity government.”

Such governments “water down every commitment, deliver nothing on security, and fall apart within months,” the campaign warned.

The party said it is drawing voters who “don’t feel they have a home anymore,” including disappointed Likud and Shas voters, haredim, Russian-speaking Israelis and “Anglos,” that is native English speakers.

“Voting in a Jewish democracy is something our grandparents could only dream of,” the campaign said. It called on every citizen to vote on Tuesday “with positivity and conviction.”