Camel abused at Palestinian wedding in Hebron, video shows

A video reportedly filmed at a Palestinian wedding in the Judea city of Hebron shows guests restraining a camel and forcing an energy drink into its mouth. The incident occurred on Sunday, according to the Judea and Samaria Situation Room.

Israel’s ambassador to Georgia, Walid Abu Haya, condemned the apparent mistreatment on X. “It always outrages me to see such torture and terrorism against animals, and yet no one cares,” he wrote. “Where are all the ‘fine souls’ and human rights activists!?”