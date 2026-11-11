Camel abused at Palestinian wedding in Hebron, video shows
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)
A video reportedly filmed at a Palestinian wedding in the Judea city of Hebron shows guests restraining a camel and forcing an energy drink into its mouth. The incident occurred on Sunday, according to the Judea and Samaria Situation Room.
Israel’s ambassador to Georgia, Walid Abu Haya, condemned the apparent mistreatment on X. “It always outrages me to see such torture and terrorism against animals, and yet no one cares,” he wrote. “Where are all the ‘fine souls’ and human rights activists!?”
𝗣𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗟 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗹’𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵: 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗛𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 | 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵— JSR - The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (@JSR_EN) November 9, 2026
At an Arab wedding in Hebron yesterday, attendees severely abused camels and even forced one of them to drink an XL energy… pic.twitter.com/Tw5uY8EGFc