More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Election hero who bravely repudiated antisemitic ad wasn’t even Jewish

When Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens withdrew support for Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed, she put country before party.

James Sinkinson
Haley Stevens
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.). Credit: Courtesy of Haley Stevens for Senate campaign.
James Sinkinson
James Sinkinson James Sinkinson
James Sinkinson is the president of Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME), an organization dedicated to researching Middle East developments and exposing false propaganda that could harm U.S. interests.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, a lifelong Democrat, was prepared to go along to get along up to two days before last week’s midterm elections. Stevens had lost Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary to Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, yet she loyally committed to supporting his candidacy.

Then came the “Banana Libel” TV commercial, and she broke ranks.

The ad, produced by an outside PAC supporting the anti-Zionist El-Sayed, showed a couple in a grocery store returning eggs and bananas to the shelves because, as one character put it, “we have to set that $7 aside for killing Palestinians.” It slanderously held U.S. aid to Israel responsible for rising supermarket prices and war deaths of innocents. It closed by casting El-Sayed’s Republican opponent as aligned with Israeli leaders, while El-Sayed was “for you.”

The messaging was so blatantly antisemitic—reviving the ancient trope that Jews and their state are responsible for ordinary people’s economic pain—that Stevens, who is not Jewish, demanded that El-Sayed disavow it. She also called on him to reject his own earlier stump rhetoric that similarly linked U.S. aid to Israel with Michigan’s cost-of-living problems.

El-Sayed perfunctorily refused, dismissing the demand as a “condemn game” and a distraction. He noted that the ad was not produced by his campaign and said he did not agree with its contents; still, he would not disavow it or apologize for the underlying argument he had advanced himself.

Stevens’s Democratic colleagues, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, immediately piled on, accusing her of betrayal. Yet for those who place Jewish peoplehood and American values above party loyalty, Stevens is a courageous hero. She stood alone as a patriot and will pay a high price for her bravery, as patriots sometimes do.

The shame is that so few American Jews have had the guts to stand up and rebuke the Democratic Party, of which some 70% of U.S. Jews are members, as Stevens did. Of course, the Jews are not alone. A majority of voters in last week’s election also ignored the dire threat of anti-American candidates both to the safety of Jews and the preservation of our nation’s fundamental political and economic principles.

Let’s make no mistake. While Jews are most directly attacked by antisemites such as El-Sayed and his ilk, a greater danger looms in the disdain expressed by these rising politicians for our country and its values, which allow all of us, including minorities like Jews, to survive and thrive. El-Sayed will be joined by dozens of Democratic Socialists of America members elected to offices nationwide, as well as seven new anti-Israel additions to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jews are irrevocably associated with Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people and with the Star of David on Israel’s flag. El-Sayed opposes Israel and supports those who traffic in antisemitic tropes, such as far-left streamer Hasan Piker. He, like others in this faction, such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has disparaged and refused to defend Jewish communities as they face rising hostility.

His campaign’s TV ad did not invent its argument, but rather dramatized one El-Sayed had made throughout the campaign. Despite the fact that aid to Israel makes up a very tiny—one-twentieth of 1%—portion of the U.S. annual budget, El-Sayed implies that Michiganders cannot afford schools, healthcare or childcare because of Israel. This libel alone deserves the outrage and activism of American Jews.

Antisemitism is fundamentally an anti-American value that should be condemned by every patriotic American. To single out the Jewish state for blame over grocery prices while ignoring far larger drivers of inflation, domestic spending and global markets is not serious policy debate. It is hateful scapegoating. Stevens recognized this and refused to stay silent.

Moreover, contrary to El-Sayed’s campaign ad, anti-Israelism and anti-Zionism deny the immense benefit that the U.S.-Israel relationship brings to Americans. The annual military investment the United States makes in Israel delivers immense strategic returns—through intelligence-sharing, joint technology development and a reliable democratic ally in a volatile region.

The two nations’ political and military cooperation advances U.S. security and prosperity, especially since Israel spends 90% of U.S. aid with American military suppliers. Aid to Israel also spares the United States from putting American boots on the ground, such as Washington funds in Germany and Japan at costs that dwarf the paltry amount of aid to Israel. In short, opposing a close U.S.-Israel relationship compromises American security by weakening a key partner against shared Middle East adversaries.

Finally, to oppose Zionism—the self-determination of an indigenous people in their ancestral homeland—is itself anti-American. This opposition rejects the same principles of national self-determination that undergird our own founding.

The next election is the big one, just a heartbeat away. That means speaking up on behalf of the Jewish people and the Jewish state. It means standing up for American security, prosperity and national values that are increasingly under attack from within. Above all, it means initiating painful conversations with Democratic faithful who put party above peoplehood and country.

Stevens showed that party loyalty has limits when core principles are at stake. Her colleagues’ immediate scorn revealed how deeply the progressive wing has normalized antisemitic tropes under the guise of foreign-policy critique. Voters who ignored the pattern did so at the risk of elevating candidates who view America’s alliances and foundational principles as obstacles rather than assets. The greater threat is not merely to Jews; it is to the American experiment that has allowed all of us, including minorities, to thrive.

Haley Stevens, the non-Jewish Democrat who refused to look away, has set a high standard. May the rest of us patriots—Jewish and non-Jewish alike—follow her example. Come the next election cycle, the cost of silence will be even more painful.

Originally published on Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).

Anti-Israel Bias U.S. Politics U.S. Midterm Elections
EXPLORE JNS
Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut addresses the group's general assembly in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
At Federation gathering in Washington, concern about anti-Israel Left
“You couldn’t measure on a Richter scale the concern about El-Sayed,” the Jewish Federations of North America CEO said of the senator-elect from Michigan.
November 10, 2026 06:21 PM
Andrew Bernard
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Xiao Junzheng (middle) at a KKL-JNF tree planting ceremony at the Israel-China Friendship Forest in the northern Negev, on Nov. 4, 2026. Credit: Yoav Lin, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
Feature
China envoy tells JNS: Israel an ‘important partner’ despite tensions over Iran, infrastructure concerns
Xiao Junzheng defended Beijing’s ties to Tehran, but said ‘Israel is a friend of China.’
November 11, 2026 03:31 AM
Atara Ruderman
Food crawl supporting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of EndJewHatred.
U.S. News
Kristallnacht eve anti-Jewish boycott backfires, as 10 times as many show up to support targeted Philly eateries
“This was more than solidarity. It was a refusal to let history repeat itself,” Jayne Zirkle of End Jew-Hatred told JNS.
Nov. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former federal Government's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth arrives on the red carpet for the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin, Feb. 21, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
German ex-culture commissioner regrets criticizing anti-Israel film
Claudia Roth, 71, calling her remarks a “huge mistake” and a “great stupidity.”
Nov. 9, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
05:03
Earthquake alert issued near Eilat following seismic activity
05:02
US Ambassador Huckabee pays tribute to American veterans
04:44
Earthquake alerts issued in Eilat area
04:35
Israel extends greetings to Bahá’ís worldwide on holy days
04:11
75 Christian leaders from 35 African countries visit Israel in solidarity
03:55
European Jewish Congress honors Germany’s antisemitism commissioner
03:33
Rafael unveils new cruise missile with 1,000-pound warhead
03:32
Son of Israel’s US envoy transferred to rehabilitation after terrorist attack
03:10
Edinburgh bookshop accused of discrimination against Jewish poet over Zionist views
02:41
Camel abused at Palestinian wedding in Hebron, video shows
02:19
Maldives moves to make Israeli passport ban permanent
01:44
Israel: Hamas must disarm before Gaza reconstruction begins
01:28
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton visits Gaza aid operations in Egypt
18:16
House blocks Hegseth impeachment
15:00
Tel Aviv police simulate terror attack in residential neighborhood
14:56
Jim Jordan elected House minority leader
14:30
IDF dismantles four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria
14:15
Yashar cancels scheduled meeting with Likud after Netanyahu’s speech
14:00
Knesset speaker vote scheduled for Nov. 17
13:45
Netanyahu’s Knesset speech is ‘disgraceful,’ Eisenkot says
13:30
Commotion erupts between lawmakers during Netanyahu’s Knesset speech
13:15
Netanyahu says Arab parties seek ‘destruction’ of Israel
13:02
Netanyahu calls for national unity government in Knesset speech
13:00
Israeli who illegally crossed into Lebanon returned, handed to police, IDF says
12:30
Arab Knesset members walk out during Israeli national anthem
12:15
Knesset members give standing ovation to Elisha Medan
12:00
Milan mural of Oct. 7 hostages erased
11:41
Rubio: ‘No need for major combat operations’ against Iran
10:48
France pressed to prove claims of Israeli online influence
10:16
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements at opening of 26th Knesset
09:56
Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait
09:46
Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister
09:36
Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
09:16
Smotrich urges Kahana to refuse Knesset speakership with backing of Joint List, Ra’am
09:03
Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana
09:00
Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil
08:51
WATCH: Israel’s 26th Knesset sworn in
08:36
Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’
08:15
Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe
07:54
Bereaved mother enters Knesset: ‘Carrying a very big torch’
07:34
US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic
07:14
Police order closure of Ashkelon apartment after arrest of four illegal residents
06:53
B’Yachad lawmaker: 26th Knesset can bring ‘new language’ to deal with divisions
06:33
Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities
06:13
Hostage father Tzvika Mor enters Knesset
05:52
Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
05:32
Israeli cyber chief: Iran trying to harness AI for cyberattacks
05:12
Israel, Morocco seek to deepen defense ties during high-level visit
04:51
France to summon Iranian envoy, seek EU sanctions over cyberattack
04:31
Israeli FM: New Knesset may be last chance to end ‘baseless hatred’
More Updates
JNS TV
Vance
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
The Republicans’ election loss: Who’s really to blame?
November 11, 2026 04:24 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin