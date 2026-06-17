Chikli: Israel’s survival does not depend on any single leader

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli said on Tuesday that Israel’s survival does not depend on any single leader, emphasizing the enduring strength of the Jewish state.

In a post on X, Chikli wrote, “Netzach Yisrael lo yeshaker” (“The Eternal One of Israel will not lie”), adding that while allies are important, Israel’s existence has never hinged on one individual.

“נצח ישראל לא ישקר”

Allies and friends are important, very important.

but Israel’s existence has never depended on any one leader.



The Jewish state stands eternal through the courage, sacrifice, and iron will of its people.



Thank you for your attention to this matter 🇺🇸🇮🇱 — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) June 16, 2026

“The Jewish state stands eternal through the courage, sacrifice, and iron will of its people,” he added.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the minister’s statement concluded, echoing a sign-off frequently used by U.S. President Donald Trump in his social media posts.

The post comes amid questions in Jerusalem about an agreement between Washington and Tehran announced by Trump on Sunday and recent comments made by the president about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli actions in Lebanon.

“Without the United States, there would be no Israel,” Trump said at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday. “Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did. I have had a great relationship with Bibi [Netanyahu]. Now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”