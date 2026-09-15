More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s faction from Knesset elections

Israel’s National Security Minister slammed the slate led by Gen. (res.) Yair Golan, dubbing it “an antisemitic, anti-Israel party.”

JNS Staff
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli minister of national security and head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party, attends a faction meeting in the Knesset on Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli minister of national security and head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party, attends a faction meeting in the Knesset on Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Sept. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s left-wing Democrats Party filed a request on Monday with the Central Elections Committee to disqualify the slate of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit Party, alleging that the faction denies Israel’s existence as a democratic state and incites racism.

The petition also names seven Otzma Yehudit candidates, including Ben-Gvir, seeking to disqualify them individually from running in the Oct. 27 general election.

The allegations refer to two provisions of Basic Law: The Knesset—Sections 7A(a)(1) and 7A(a)(2). The first establishes denial of the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state as grounds for disqualification, while the second concerns incitement to racism.

A third provision, Section 7A(a)(3), concerns “support for armed struggle, by a hostile state or a terrorist organization, against the State of Israel.”

Hebrew-language outlet Davar quoted Democrats Director-General Omer Luvaton Granot as saying, “A democracy that wishes to survive must defend itself against anti-democratic forces that seek to use the tools it provides them to destroy it from within. As proud defenders of democracy who carry the Israeli flag as a Jewish and democratic state, we will not allow them to do so.”

Ben-Gvir responded on X, lashing out in Hebrew at the petitioners, led by Democrats Party leader Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan.

“The Democrats Party is an antisemitic, anti-Israel party,” the minister wrote. “At its head stands a man who said that [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers kill babies as a hobby, members of this party led the refusal to serve in the IDF on the eve of [the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre], provided legal representation to terrorists, and just today endorsed the antisemitic incitement film against the IDF.”

Ben-Gvir was referring to controversial statements previously made by Golan and to “NAZA,” a film accusing Israeli troops of committing war crimes in Gaza.

“The fact that such a party is a member of the Knesset is a mark of shame for the State of Israel,” he added.

Otzma Yehudit: Democrats undermine democracy

Requests to disqualify party lists or individual candidates may be submitted to the Central Elections Committee until 10 p.m. Israel time on Tuesday.

The committee voted to disqualify the Arab Balad Party from running in the 2022 election, as well as lawmaker Ofer Cassif of the predominantly Arab Hadash Party. However, Israel’s Supreme Court overturned the decisions. Balad ultimately failed to receive enough votes to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold and enter the Knesset.

Right-wing activists Baruch Marzel and Ben-Zion Gopstein, who ran on behalf of Otzma Yehudit in 2019, were the last candidates to be disqualified from running by the Supreme Court.

The Democrats were not the only party on Monday to seek disqualifications.

Otzma Yehudit filed a petition against the Democrats Party, accusing it of inciting racism against the ultra-Orthodox population and Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

The petition also alleges that the Democrats undermine the existence of Israel as a democratic state, citing what Otzma Yehudit describes as attempts to shut down Channel 14 and plans to promote censorship of social media under a future government.

In addition, Otzma Yehudit and Likud filed separate requests to disqualify the Ra’am Party (United Arab List), led by Knesset member Mansour Abbas, alleging that the faction supports Hamas and denies the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

In all, petitions against five party lists were submitted to the Central Elections Committee, which is expected to convene in the coming days to rule on the requests.

Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, welcomes radio host Sid Rosenberg during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 16, 2025, in Washington. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Netanyahu congratulates Sid Rosenberg on Hall of Fame induction
The Israeli prime minister praised the New York radio host as a “voice of truth for Israel” in a video message ahead of the ceremony.
September 15, 2026 03:22 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
Poll: 72% of Israeli Jews want Gaza security perimeter
Most are open to several years of IDF rule in the Strip; Netanyahu leads rivals on suitability to serve as prime minister.
September 15, 2026 05:48 AM
Canaan Lidor
Charlotte Knobloch gives a speech during the “Julius-Hirsch-Preis” 2024 awards ceremony at the Community Centre of the Jewish Community of Munich, Germany, Oct. 13, 2024. Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images for DFB.
World News
Death threat directed at prominent Munich Holocaust survivor
Charlotte Knobloch, who leads the city’s Jewish community, canceled her attendance at a book launch following the incident.
Sept. 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel’s oldest Holocaust survivor at the entrance of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland
Israel News
Yehuda Aharon Widawski, Holocaust survivor, dies at 107
Widawski, a younger brother and an uncle were the only members of the family to survive the Nazi extermination of Jews.
Sept. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
07:03
Netanyahu to Eisenkot: Cancel surplus-vote deal with Yair Golan over ‘NAZA’ film
06:46
Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s party from Knesset election
06:34
Samaria: IDF arrests Palestinian taxi driver after suspected ramming
06:24
Air-raid alerts activated in Mecca amid Houthi escalation
06:07
IDF strikes kill two Hamas terror commanders
05:45
UKMTO: Ship hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz
05:24
Iran security council secretary: No talks with US until Tehran’s conditions met
05:08
Dolphin returned to sea by Tel Aviv beachgoers despite injury risk
04:43
Danon marks Abraham Accords anniversary with call to expand ‘circle of peace’
04:25
Poll: 72% of Jewish Israelis reject Gaza pullout without buffer zone
04:07
Israeli Health Ministry issues winter guidelines, urges early flu shots
03:46
IDF destroys 32 Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon aimed at Israel
03:28
Saudi crown prince meets CENTCOM chief as Houthi attacks intensify
03:03
Hormuz shipping traffic drops to four commodity vessels
02:48
Herzog attends Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:27
Shin Bet, police arrest Arab-Israeli teen accused of planning terror attack
02:05
IDF chief orders measures against ‘blood libel’ film ‘NAZA’
01:44
Pentagon watchdog: Iran war caused US munitions shortfall
01:26
Israel arrests senior Fatah terrorist operative in Tulkarem
18:41
California man pleads guilty to bombing courthouse in 2024
16:28
Mahmoud Khalil, others sue Columbia alleging anti-Palestinian bias
14:36
‘Free Palestine’ graffiti at student 9/11 memorial on California State University campus
14:33
Oil prices in US will drop ‘as soon as the military conflict with Iran is over,’ Trump says
14:27
United States sending weapons ‘daily’ to MidEast forces, Trump says
14:06
Saudi Arabia discovers 114 million tons of uranium ore in Medina
13:45
US ‘on top of’ Houthi activity in Red Sea, Vance says
13:01
Gulf states, Iran postpone talks
12:21
Sunni cleric, who was ‘active’ in fight against Zionism, reportedly killed in Iran
10:09
Netanyahu to depart for UN General Assembly on Sept. 23
09:44
Sakhnin man gets four years for transferring suspected terror funds to Judea and Samaria
08:52
IDF spokesman calls on ‘NAZA’ filmmakers to screen anti-Israel documentary in full
08:33
Israel blasts Norway over proposed ban on trade with Judea and Samaria towns
08:03
Israeli forces foil drug-smuggling attempt near Jordan border
07:42
Top Israel Police official admits seeking info on Netanyahu family from journalist
07:22
Top AfD official condemns death threats against Holocaust survivor
07:02
Iran accuses Austria of ‘blatant abuse of power’ over atomic chief’s exclusion
06:41
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Hamas planned to mark Oct. 7 anniversary ‘with more blood’
06:21
Norway proposal could impose 3 years in prison for Judea, Samaria trade
06:01
Munich Jewish leader threatened after call to ban AfD party
05:41
Sa’ar thanks Colombia’s president for synagogue visit
05:20
Netanyahu thanks Modi for Rosh Hashanah wishes, hails Israel-India ties
05:02
Herzog salutes Israeli windsurfing, judo champions
04:44
Israeli culture minister calls to strip citizenship from ‘NAZA’ filmmakers
04:21
Yehuda Aharon Widawski, Holocaust survivor, dies at 107
04:01
Likud pushes back on Kushner’s account of Gaza talks
03:52
Israel FM cites study finding anti-Israel bias in NYT Gaza coverage
03:41
IDF ‘categorically rejects’ ‘NAZA’ allegations, questions credibility of anonymous sources
03:21
Israeli FM raises PA terror payments with New Zealand counterpart
03:01
Huckabee on Arafat rejecting Clinton peace plan: ‘It was about killing Jews’
02:46
Judea: IDF arrests terrorist who planned Rosh Hashanah shooting
More Updates
JNS TV
Strait of Hormuz Iran Houthis
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iran and the Houthis turned AI into a weapon
September 15, 2026 06:25 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Two screens, one choice: The lie of ‘NAZA’ and the truth of ‘Fauda’
Fiamma Nirenstein
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt