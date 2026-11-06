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News   Israel News

El Al reports record third-quarter revenue despite rise in input costs

The company’s net profit registered a 14% decline ahead of its first-time inclusion in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s flagship index.

JNS Staff
El Al Ben Gurion airport
An El Al plane takes off at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Aug. 4, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
(Nov. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s El Al Airlines on Thursday reported record third-quarter revenue of some $1.27 billion.

The figure accompanied the airliner’s announcement of a dividend distribution of approximately $116 million and the company’s inclusion in the TA-35 Index, which tracks the performance of 35 large companies listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Compared with last year’s third-quarter, El Al registered a 14% decline in net profit, down from $203 million to approximately $172.2 million.

Compared with 2026’s second-quarter, the company recorded an increase of over 30% in net profit.

El Al further stated that its forward bookings at the end of the third quarter reached a record high of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, the airliner said that it recorded an increase of 9% for this year’s third-quarter in available seat kilometers—a metric that represents the total number of seats the airline put up for sale—reaching the upper end of its forecasts.

EL AL CEO Levy Halevy said in a statement that his firm concluded the third quarter with “operational performance at the upper end of the forecasts we presented, and exceeding them ... despite a significant rise in input costs driven by fuel prices and exchange rate fluctuations, alongside further intensification of competition.”

He attributed the company’s performance to “growth engines” El Al has developed such as the increased capacity of available seat kilometers while “maintaining high load factors,” which is the percentage of available seats filled by paying passengers.

Gil Feldman, El Al’s chief financial officer, hailed the third-quarter results, saying they “reflect El Al’s business and financial strength and the continued implementation of our strategy, which is based on profitable growth, generating positive cash flow and continuously strengthening our financial resilience, all within a challenging and competitive business environment characterized by rising fuel prices and exchange rate volatility.”

According to the revenue report, El Al’s equity totaled approximately $1.3 billion as of Sept. 30, an increase of $300 million compared to Dec. 31, 2025.

The firm also reported approximately 3.78 million members of its Frequent Flyer Club as of Sept. 30, an increase of about 306,000 members since the corresponding period last year.

When the war with Iran broke out on Feb. 28, Israel initially closed its airspace to civilian traffic, forcing all airlines to cancel their flights. Following the April 8 ceasefire, El Al resumed its full normal operating schedule, with international carriers slowly resuming service.

El Al is a publicly traded, privately owned company with the Israeli government retaining a Special State Share (golden share). This grants the state some veto rights over specific corporate actions in security matters.

Business and Economy
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