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News   Israel News

Foreign airlines to resume flights to Ben Gurion Airport

El Al Airlines is adding nine new flight destinations in Europe and the United States starting next week.

Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff

Foreign airlines to resume flights to Ben Gurion Airport

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An El Al plane on the runway of Ben-Gurion International Airport with a rainbow in the background. Credit: Courtesy.
An El Al plane on the runway of Ben-Gurion International Airport with a rainbow in the background. Credit: Courtesy.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

With Israel’s air space opening in the wake of the ceasefire in Iran, the Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday the expected return of operation of multiple foreign airlines.

Bluebird Airways (Greece), ALK Airlines (Bulgaria), TUS Airways (Cyprus), Smartwings (Czech), Georgian Airways (Georgia), FlyOne (Moldovia), Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia), Etihad Airways (United Arab Emirates) and Hainan Airlines (China) are expected to restart their flight routes to and from International Ben Gurion Airport gradually this week, according to Israel’s broadcaster Channel 12.

Discussions are also underway to resume flights with Emirati company FlyDubai as soon as this week, with low-cost airline Wizz Air announcing last week it will restart its flights from Israel on April 25, the report continued.

British Airways was the first foreign airline to announce its resumption of flights to and from Israel, although these are scheduled to begin on July 1.

During the war, United Airlines and Air Canada have suspended their flights to Israel until Sep. 7, and have not readjusted their decision.

Meanwhile, Israel’s flag carrier El Al Airlines said on Sunday it is expanding its flight routes from 31 to 40 destinations starting April 19.

The new destinations are Boston, Kraków, London, Marseille, Paphos, Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Tivat and Sofia.

Business and Economy
JNS Staff
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