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News   Israel News

Four IDF soldiers wounded in Hezbollah grenade attack in Lebanon

Israeli forces later killed six Hezbollah terrorists in separate engagements as troops continued operations inside the Security Zone.

JNS Staff
IDF troops operating in Southern Lebanon in early June. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops operating in Southern Lebanon in early June. Credit: IDF.
(June 26, 2026 / JNS)

Four Israel Defense Forces officers and soldiers were wounded on Thursday in a close-quarters encounter with a Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon, the military said in a statement.

One officer was moderately wounded and the rest sustained light injuries. They were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and their families were notified about their condition, the IDF added.

The incident took place in the Beit Yahoun area north of Bint Jbeil in the central part of the IDF-established Security Zone, according to Ynet.

The terrorist approached the Israeli force of the Hiram Brigade and hurled a grenade at the soldiers from a nearby building, the report said, quoting military sources.

In response, the 91st Division fired at Hezbollah positions in the area with artillery and air forces.

In a separate statement, the IDF said that Golani Brigade combat team forces under the command of the 36th Division operating in the Zawtar El Charqiyeh area near the Beaufort Castle identified earlier in the day five Hezbollah terrorists who posed a threat to the troops.

Another armed Hezbollah terrorist was sighted in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area, posing a threat to soldiers of the IDF’s Oz Brigade, the army added.

The Israeli Air Force, together with forces on the ground, fired at the terrorists and eliminated them, the IDF said.

“IDF forces are operating in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area and are not allowing the organization’s terrorists to exit the underground infrastructure or move within the ridge area,” the military stressed.

The Ali al-Taher Ridge reportedly harbors a complex Hezbollah underground compound, with several terrorists trapped inside.

The current ceasefire has apparently halted IDF operations to dismantle the underground structure.

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