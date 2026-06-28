Free summer tours showcase Druze and Circassian villages in Galilee, Golan

A summer initiative is offering visitors free guided tours and cultural experiences in Druze and Circassian villages of the Galilee and Golan Heights as part of efforts to revitalize northern Israel’s tourism sector.

The “Kfar Bikartem” (“Have You Visited a Village?”) program features nature hikes, guided heritage tours, visits with local families, traditional workshops, culinary tours, jeep excursions, cherry picking and visits to historical sites.

Led by local guides, the tours are designed to introduce visitors to the history, culture and traditions of the villages while supporting local businesses and rural tourism.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, together with the Galilee Development Authority and the Authority for Economic Development of the Villages, in cooperation with local municipalities.

“‘Kfar Bikartem,’ which the Ministry of Tourism helped establish, has long served as an economic growth engine for the Galilee’s Druze and Circassian villages and a way to connect travelers with local culture and heritage,” said Michael Izhakov, director-general of the Tourism Ministry.

“Under Tourism Minister Haim Katz’s broader effort to strengthen and rehabilitate the North, we see it as a key tool for bringing visitors back to the region,” he added. “I invite the public to come enjoy the landscapes, hospitality and unique experiences of the Galilee and Golan—and help drive the recovery of tourism in the North.”

Yakhin Zik, CEO of the Galilee Development Authority, said the initiative has already proven itself as “a real engine for growth” in the Druze and Circassian communities.

“We’re refreshing it with new ways to experience the villages’ culture, food and people,” he said. “It’s a move that connects tourism, community and the local economy—bringing more visitors to the Galilee while strengthening local businesses and livelihoods.”

The tours are free of charge, although some activities included in individual tours carry a nominal fee. Registration and additional information are available through the “Kfar Bikartem” website.