Gaza: IDF slays three Hamas terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that it killed three terrorists from Hamas’s “military wing,” including a cell commander, in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Hamas cell commander Majed Ahmed Mustafa Sabbagh was killed in the Tuffah quarter in Gaza City’s Old City on Saturday, according to the military.

In separate strikes, the IDF killed Abdullah Mohammed Khamis Jaber. The terrorist helped produce weapons and played a significant role in Hamas’s production headquarters, the military said. It also killed Amer Bashir Mohammed Khourani, a member of the terror group’s engineering battalion, in Jabalia.

“Recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the organization’s military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the IDF stated. “The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat.”

The IDF said it used precision munitions and aerial surveillance to mitigate harm to noncombatants.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire deal brokered by the United States and will continue to eliminate “any threat,” it emphasized.