IDF kills more than 100 terrorists in northern Gaza operation

The Israel Defense Forces’ 99th Division completed a four-month mission in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating more than 100 terrorists and destroying roughly eight kilometers (five miles) of tunnels, the military said on Wednesday.

The IDF said those killed included terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and held Israeli hostages captive.

Troops also destroyed an observation command center and other structures used to plan attacks against Israeli forces.

The 162nd Division will deploy to the northern Gaza Strip and replace the forces operating there, the IDF said.