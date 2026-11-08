Hamas ‘impedes’ ability to provide help for Gazans during winter, COGAT says

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories unit said it is monitoring the humanitarian situation in Gaza following this weekend’s rainfall but cannot allow certain equipment into the Strip because Hamas could use it “to develop terrorist capabilities.”

“Hamas’s refusal to disarm and use of civilian equipment for military purposes impedes the improvement of living conditions for Gazan civilians,” COGAT said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said, “Hamas doesn’t get to escape accountability every time it rains.”

Since the start of the Gaza Winterization Plan, more than 91,000 tents and 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies and other equipment have entered the Gaza Strip, according to COGAT.