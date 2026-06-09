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News   Israel News

Herzog thanks reservists, cites repeated call-ups in Lebanon

The Israeli president spoke with reservists from the IDF’s 551st Brigade, thanking them for their service, courage and dedication.

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday marked the national Day of Appreciation for Reservists, thanking reserve soldiers for what he described as repeated deployments and significant personal and family sacrifice amid ongoing military operations.

In a post on X, Herzog said reservists, alongside active-duty and career service members, are working “day and night” to protect the country. He noted that a planned ceremony at the President’s Residence honoring reservists was canceled due to current circumstances.

Instead, Herzog said he had spoken with reservists from the IDF’s 551st Brigade, whom he said have been operating in Lebanon for about six weeks on their seventh deployment. He conveyed his gratitude “on behalf of all the people of Israel” for their service, courage and dedication. The president shared a video of the conversation.

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