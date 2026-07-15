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News   Israel News

IAF kills Hamas Nukhba Force commanders in northern Gaza

Both terrorists posed an “immediate threat” to soldiers.

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operating in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers operating in Beit Lahia, the northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force killed two Hamas Nukhba Force commanders in a strike in northern Gaza on Tuesday, the military announced on Wednesday.

The slain terrorists were identified as Ali Shamlakh, deputy commander of a Nukhba Force company, and Nasser Louh, head of a Nukhba Force cell in Hamas’s Sabra Battalion.

Shamlakh had “attempted to advance terror attacks by training terrorists who were planning to execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the area,” the IDF stated, adding that both men posed an “immediate threat” to soldiers.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

The Oct. 10, 2025, truce in the Gaza Strip ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, primarily civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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