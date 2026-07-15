More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Canada: Terror ban urged for anti-Israel group after attack

A Jewish advocacy group wants Ottawa to designate Palestine Action Canada as a terrorist entity following a weekend attack on an Ontario factory.

JNS Staff
A demonstrator plays a drum decorated with the Palestinian flag while protesting against the United States and Israel for initiating the Middle East war in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Andrej Ivanov / AFP via Getty Images.
An activist plays a drum decorated with the Palestinian flag while protesting in Montreal against the United States and Israel for attacking Iran, March 21, 2026. Photo by Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

A leading Jewish advocacy group in Canada urged the federal government on Monday to designate Palestine Action Canada as a terrorist organization following what it described as an attack over the weekend on an Ontario-based advanced manufacturing company, saying the incident underscores the need to protect critical industries and national security.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs noted that the United Kingdom has banned the broader Palestine Action movement and called on Ottawa to follow suit, citing comments by Canadian officials who have described the targeted firm as a key innovator and source of skilled jobs.

“In May, we called for the proactive listing of Palestine Action as a terrorist entity because we shouldn’t wait for groups to target our national security and critical infrastructure to take action,” CIJA said in a post on social media. “It’s beyond time for the Canadian government to follow the lead of our allies and proceed with their listing.”

Palestine Action Canada appeared to claim responsibility for the incident in a post on Instagram, saying it had targeted Dishon Limited in Concord, Ontario, in the early hours of Sunday and sharing images it said showed the aftermath of the action.

In the post, the group alleged the company had supplied industrial equipment used in the production of weapons components for Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, and said the action was intended to disrupt what it described as Canada’s role in supporting Israeli military operations.

Canada Terrorism Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Sarah Mittelman. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Oct. 7 pushed lifelong Dem to run as a Republican for Washington state office
Sarah Mittelman, a former chair of the Clark County Democratic Women, told JNS that she was motivated by Jew-hatred in the Democratic Party.
July 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Head of the Balad party MK Sami Abu Shehadeh arrives with his family to cast his vote a voting station, on November 1, 2022, for the Israeli general elections. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** מצביע בחירות כנסת הצבעה קלפי סאמי אבו שחאדה
Israel News
Balad Knesset candidate eulogizes terrorist murderer, renewing scrutiny of party
The Arab Israeli party previously expressed support for the killer, who murdered an IDF soldier in 1980.
July 15, 2026
David Isaac
Activists take part in the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign rally as it makes its way along Royal Avenue to Donegall Place before reaching Belfast City Hall on November 29, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Irish music festival bans current and former IDF soldiers
Organizers face accusations of discrimination against citizens of Israel, where military service is mandatory.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
US Air Force A-10 fighter jet
U.S. News
US carries out fresh daytime strikes on Iran
The attacks lasted some 90 minutes, CENTCOM said.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operating in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90.
Israel News
IAF kills Hamas Nukhba Force commanders in northern Gaza
Both terrorists posed an “immediate threat” to soldiers.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the state memorial ceremony for Ze’ev Jabotinsky at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, July 14, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran against attacking Israel: ‘We will respond with power’
“It will not be a replay,” the premier said. “It will be a different event altogether.”
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky (left) is interviewed by JNS Features Editor Steve Linde (right) at the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem. Credit: JNS.
JNS TV
KKL-JNF chairman outlines plans to combat antisemitism and rebuild Israel
July 15, 2026 03:30 AM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein