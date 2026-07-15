Canada: Terror ban urged for anti-Israel group after attack

A leading Jewish advocacy group in Canada urged the federal government on Monday to designate Palestine Action Canada as a terrorist organization following what it described as an attack over the weekend on an Ontario-based advanced manufacturing company, saying the incident underscores the need to protect critical industries and national security.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs noted that the United Kingdom has banned the broader Palestine Action movement and called on Ottawa to follow suit, citing comments by Canadian officials who have described the targeted firm as a key innovator and source of skilled jobs.

At a time when Canada has rightly identified its defence industry as essential to our national and economic security, terrorists are "taking matters into their own hands" to harm businesses and the Canadians they employ.



Following a brazen terrorist attack this weekend by… pic.twitter.com/y93uylSkEe — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) July 13, 2026

“In May, we called for the proactive listing of Palestine Action as a terrorist entity because we shouldn’t wait for groups to target our national security and critical infrastructure to take action,” CIJA said in a post on social media. “It’s beyond time for the Canadian government to follow the lead of our allies and proceed with their listing.”

Palestine Action Canada appeared to claim responsibility for the incident in a post on Instagram, saying it had targeted Dishon Limited in Concord, Ontario, in the early hours of Sunday and sharing images it said showed the aftermath of the action.

In the post, the group alleged the company had supplied industrial equipment used in the production of weapons components for Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, and said the action was intended to disrupt what it described as Canada’s role in supporting Israeli military operations.