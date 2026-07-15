More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

WATCH: IDF arrests two bomb makers in Judea and Samaria raid

A weapons suspected weapons dealer was arrested during the same raid, according to the military.

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit operate in an alley during an overnight raid in the Binyamin area of Judea and Samaria, in this handout photo released July 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit operate in an alley during an overnight raid in the Binyamin area of Judea and Samaria, in this handout photo released July 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli special forces arrested two suspected bomb makers during an overnight operation in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria, the military said on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces said Duvdevan Unit troops, operating with guidance from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), detained two individuals suspected of manufacturing explosives intended to target Israeli forces in the area.

During the operation, troops also arrested a suspected weapons dealer found in possession of multiple weapons, according to the IDF.

The wanted individuals were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the state memorial ceremony for Ze’ev Jabotinsky at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, July 14, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran against attacking Israel: ‘We will respond with power’
“It will not be a replay,” the premier said. “It will be a different event altogether.”
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Flag
Israel News
Israeli Cabinet OKs $434 million plan for building, developing Judea and Samaria towns
As part of the decision, the government will finance rapid initial construction consisting of prefabricated buildings.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 30, 2026. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery.
U.S. News
Trump warns Iran: negotiate or face energy strikes
The U.S. president said that military strikes will expand to Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran refuses to come to the table.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the Beit Lid military court, July 30, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF military court jails soldier for 5 years over contact with Iranian intelligence
The Iranian agent offered money in exchange for carrying out “various photography assignments,” the charges said.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Keiko Fujimori, presidential candidate for Peru's Fuerza Popular party, is seen during a campaign rally as part of Mother's Day celebrations in Lima on May 9, 2026. Photo by Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel’s foreign minister speaks with Peruvian President-elect Fujimori
“The election of President Fujimori is good news for all those who believe in the values of freedom and in the determined and unwavering fight against terrorism and organized crime,” said Gideon Sa’ar.
July 15, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Medicare Advantage plans in front of the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
Israel News
Huckabee disputes Khanna account of Judea and Samaria stop
The ambassador said the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem had no advance notice of the congressman’s trip.
July 15, 2026
JNS Staff
KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky (left) is interviewed by JNS Features Editor Steve Linde (right) at the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem. Credit: JNS.
JNS TV
KKL-JNF chairman outlines plans to combat antisemitism and rebuild Israel
July 15, 2026 03:30 AM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein