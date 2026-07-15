WATCH: IDF arrests two bomb makers in Judea and Samaria raid

Israeli special forces arrested two suspected bomb makers during an overnight operation in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria, the military said on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces said Duvdevan Unit troops, operating with guidance from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), detained two individuals suspected of manufacturing explosives intended to target Israeli forces in the area.

During the operation, troops also arrested a suspected weapons dealer found in possession of multiple weapons, according to the IDF.

The wanted individuals were transferred to security forces for further investigation.