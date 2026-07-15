WATCH: IDF arrests two bomb makers in Judea and Samaria raid
A weapons suspected weapons dealer was arrested during the same raid, according to the military.
Israeli special forces arrested two suspected bomb makers during an overnight operation in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria, the military said on Wednesday.
The Israel Defense Forces said Duvdevan Unit troops, operating with guidance from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), detained two individuals suspected of manufacturing explosives intended to target Israeli forces in the area.
During the operation, troops also arrested a suspected weapons dealer found in possession of multiple weapons, according to the IDF.
The wanted individuals were transferred to security forces for further investigation.
צפו בתיעוד מחטיבת בנימין: לוחמי יחידת דובדבן עצרו שני מבוקשים שייצרו מטענים שנועדו לפגוע בכוחות צה"ל— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 15, 2026
בפעילות לילית בחטיבת בנימין אתמול, לוחמי יחידת דובדבן עצרו בהכוונת שב"כ שני מבוקשים שייצרו מטענים שנועדו לפגוע בכוחות צה"ל הפועלים במרחב.
כמו כן, הכוחות עצרו סוחר אמצעי לחימה… pic.twitter.com/v32dCfOXpK