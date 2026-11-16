IDF apprehends two terrorists in Lebanon
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)
The Israeli military apprehended two terrorists from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in the Shebaa area of southeastern Lebanon, the IDF announced Monday. They are currently being questioned by security forces.
The brigades operate under the guidance of Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon.
“The IDF conducts precise operations against Hezbollah, not against Lebanese civilians,” the military said.
Shebaa is near Mount Dov, close to the Israel-Lebanon-Syria border.
⭕️ APPREHENDED: 2 terrorists from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades who are operating under the guidance and auspices of Hezbollah in the area of Kfar Shouba in southern Lebanon.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 16, 2026
The operatives are being questioned by the security forces. The IDF conducts precise operations…