IDF apprehends two terrorists in Lebanon

The Israeli military apprehended two terrorists from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in the Shebaa area of southeastern Lebanon, the IDF announced Monday. They are currently being questioned by security forces.

The brigades operate under the guidance of Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon.

“The IDF conducts precise operations against Hezbollah, not against Lebanese civilians,” the military said.

Shebaa is near Mount Dov, close to the Israel-Lebanon-Syria border.