IDF: Balloons with ‘suspicious device’ found near Gaza border
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)
Israel Defense Forces troops responded to the Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha area near the central Gaza Strip on Monday after balloons were found on the ground, the military said.
Soldiers located the balloons and cleared a “suspicious device” attached to them that contained no explosives.
מוקדם יותר היום, כוחות צה"ל קפצו למרחב עין השלושה בעקבות זיהוי של בלונים על הקרקע.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 16, 2026
לאחר סריקות, הבלונים אותרו ועליהם אמצעי חשוד ללא חומר נפץ וזוכו על ידי הכוחות.
צה״ל נמצא בקשר רציף עם הרבש״צים והמועצה האזורית