IDF completes more than 1,500 counterterrorism operations in Judea, Samaria since September

The Israeli military announced Sunday that the 98th Division headquarters had completed its mission overseeing the Judea and Etzion regional brigades in Judea and Samaria.

Since the division’s deployment on Sept. 25, the two brigades carried out more than 1,500 counterterrorism operations and arrested more than 140 suspects, the IDF said.

Two IDF soldiers, Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, were killed in an encounter with terrorists during the deployment, the military noted.