More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF eliminates Hamas platoon commander in Gaza strike

Adel Jihad Mohammad Asfour was involved in planning attacks on soldiers while helping rebuild Hamas’s capabilities.

JNS Staff
IDF in Rafah, Gaza Strip
Israeli ground troops operating in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, June 1, 2024. Credit: IDF.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that it had eliminated a Hamas terrorist responsible for carrying out sniper attacks and planting explosive devices targeting Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

Adel Jihad Mohammad Asfour, a Hamas platoon commander, was involved in planning imminent attacks on soldiers while helping rebuild the terror group’s capabilities after more than two years of war, the military said.

“The terrorist posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in an aerial strike,” it added.

Prior to the strike, several steps were taken to mitigate harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, according the the army.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it declared.

The current ceasefire went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Under the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Hamas is to cede power and Gaza is to be deradicalized and disarmed, with the deployment of an International Stabilization Force to parts of the Strip currently held by the Israeli military.

Top Hamas leaders, including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk, have rejected key parts of Trump’s plan in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Gaza Strip no longer poses a military threat to the Jewish state, while acknowledging that Hamas’s civilian rule has yet to be dismantled.

“A few days ago, we eliminated one of the last remaining [senior Hamas leaders], Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was their military commander and one of the architects of the terrible massacre,” he told Channel 14. “What was the response? Nothing. Zero. Not a single bullet, because we are in control.”

However, the premier noted, “We also had a third objective, and that objective has not yet been achieved: to eliminate their civilian rule.” He added, “We will get there. There is still work to do.”

The Israel Defense Forces will continue to settle the score with every terrorist who took part in the Oct. 7 attacks and “everyone who planned it,” he vowed.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Off to summer vacation: Children at Bavli School in Tel Aviv on June 30, 2026. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Israel News
‘It’s fun to be free for a bit’: Israeli children begin summer vacation
More than 2.5 million pupils attended the 2025-26 school year.
July 2, 2026
Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL
Danny Danon
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli diplomat tells Arabic-language network it’s time for peace
“Enough! Enough with the wars. It’s about time that Lebanon will be governed by the Lebanese,” said Danny Danon.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, led by Chief Commissioner Dr. Ali Shaath, attend the body’s inaugural meeting launching its transitional mandate in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 15, 2026, to oversee Gaza’s stabilization and reconstruction. Source: National Committee for the Administration of Gaza website.
World News
Cyprus talks ‘highly productive,’ says National Committee for the Administration of Gaza
The talks focused on “immediate initiatives” to alleviate humanitarian conditions in Gaza, alongside longer-term plans for reconstruction, security and governance, according to the committee.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at the JNS 2026 International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
Israeli FM: Top EU diplomat’s meeting with Erdogan a ‘masterclass in hypocrisy’
Kaja Kallas met with the Turkish leader without mentioning any of his “brutal human rights violations,” said Gideon Sa’ar.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
MK Meir Cohen attends a Yesh Atid faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Meir Cohen
The former school principal and welfare minister emphasized the importance of every child studying math, English, Hebrew and science.
July 2, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his spouse, Michal, at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem, on July 1, 2026. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: In the face of antisemitism, we light the torch of the Maccabiah
Israel’s Maccabiah Games, the world’s largest Jewish athletic competition, kicked off with a large ceremony in the capital.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Versailles Iran agreement MoU
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Does the Iran MOU reward Tehran at Israel’s expense?
July 1, 2026 09:23 AM
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-chief
Who will win the Trump foreign-policy ‘Apprentice’ contest?
Jonathan S. Tobin