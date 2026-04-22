More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF eliminates Islamic Jihad terrorists in southern Gaza

Military says armed operatives posed threat to troops operating in the area.

Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF eliminates Islamic Jihad terrorists in southern Gaza

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces' Gaza Division during a military exercise, March 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces’ Gaza Division during a military exercise, March 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( Apr. 22, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces said overnight Tuesday that troops had struck armed terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization operating in southern Gaza who posed a threat to forces deployed in the area.

According to the military, several armed operatives were identified during the night acting in a manner that endangered Israeli forces in the southern Gaza Strip.

Shortly after the identification, the terrorists were targeted and eliminated, it said.

The IDF said it continues to operate against terrorist organizations in Gaza to remove threats to Israeli forces and maintain security in the area. “IDF troops in Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military stated.

Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Suspect handcuffed by police
Israel News
Iran says it executed a man accused of spying for Israel
Judiciary news outlet claimed Mehdi Farid passed sensitive information to Mossad.
Apr. 22, 2026
A Palestinian Media Watch illustration of the rodent libel disseminated by Fatah, the ruling party of the Palestinian Authority, April 16, 2026. Credit: PMW.
Israel News
PA accuses Israel of engineering ‘special rodents’ to attack Gaza children
Palestine Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Director Rafat Al-Qudra made the claim about the genetically engineered rodents to Fatah-run Awdah TV on April 15.
Apr. 22, 2026
David Isaac
A boat sails in the port of Hội An, Vietnam on March 23, 2025. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Ryan Milani. Https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
World News
Tourists filmed calling Israelis in Vietnam ‘rats’
Local rabbi says antisemitic incidents by foreign visitors are “unheard of” in the country, as three filmed confrontations sparked global outrage.
Apr. 22, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli children play with Israeli flags ahead of Israel's 78th Independence Day
Israel News
Israeli population hits 10.244 million
As the country marks its 78th birthday, the population continued to grow at a steady pace, with a year-on-year increase of 1.4%, according to the data.
Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
The 78th anniversary Independence Day ceremony held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Under the stars of Mount Herzl, Israel marks 78 years of independence
Argentina’s president participates in a colorful ceremony held amid ongoing regional tensions, under the theme “Strengths of Renewal.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
IDF soldiers operate in the Litani River region, Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Analysis
IDF enforces new Southern Lebanon security zone
Ground forces and Israeli Air Force rapidly detect and fire on armed terrorists approaching military positions while finalizing a four-tier buffer zone.
Apr. 22, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
A member of the Lebanese Army riot-control forces fires a shotgun as troops try to disperse a Hezbollah-organized rally blocking the road to Beirut International Airport over a decision to bar two Iranian flights from landing there, in Beirut on Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
The hidden cycle keeping Israel and Hezbollah at war
Apr. 21, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When a ‘just’ war becomes an unjust talking point
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Rahm Emanuel gets aid to Israel all wrong
Moshe Phillips