IDF eliminates Islamic Jihad terrorists in southern Gaza
Military says armed operatives posed threat to troops operating in the area.
The Israel Defense Forces said overnight Tuesday that troops had struck armed terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization operating in southern Gaza who posed a threat to forces deployed in the area.
According to the military, several armed operatives were identified during the night acting in a manner that endangered Israeli forces in the southern Gaza Strip.
Shortly after the identification, the terrorists were targeted and eliminated, it said.
The IDF said it continues to operate against terrorist organizations in Gaza to remove threats to Israeli forces and maintain security in the area. “IDF troops in Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military stated.