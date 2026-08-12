More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF: Grave of fallen soldier Shlomo Haimson identified after 78 years

“The unwavering moral commitment of the IDF and Israel to honoring the memory and dignity of our beloved father and grandfather fills us with immense pride,” the family said.

JNS Staff
Shlomo Haimson, 18, who was killed on the night of Sep. 29-30 by guards in the British-run Karaolos detention camp in Cyprus
Shlomo Haimson, 18, who was killed on the night of Sep. 29-30 by guards in the British-run Karaolos detention camp in Cyprus. A joint IDF and state investigation found his burial site in the Cyprus detainees’ section of the Haifa cemetery in August 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Aug. 12, 2026 / JNS)

An Israel Defense Forces officer has borne the news of the finding of the burial site of fallen soldier Shlomo Haimson, killed nearly 78 years ago, to his daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they currently live, the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

Haimson, who was born in Romania in 1930, was deported to Cyprus after British Mandate troops seized the immigrant ship carrying him to the Land of Israel.

He decided to immigrate to Israel with his mother, Ita, and his girlfriend, Perla, aboard the Aliyah Bet ship Pan York-Kibbutz Galuyot. His father died during World War II. All passengers were sent to the British-run Karaolos detention camp in Cyprus.

After the formation of the Jewish state, his mother and girlfriend were released and made their way to Israel.

Meanwhile in the detention camp, Haimson joined a clandestine group, Shurot HaMagen (“Defenders’ Ranks” in Hebrew), which operated in the Cyprus camps (12 in total) under the auspices of the Haganah. There, he trained to become a combat soldier in the IDF once he reached Israel.

Told in September 1948 that his daughter, Miriam, had been born, he cut through the camp fences with eight friends on the night of Sept. 29-30 and was shot dead by guards.

He was buried the next day in the Jewish cemetery in Margo, under a headstone left blank because those burying him did not know his name.

His remains were brought to the Jewish state in 1970 along with those of 162 others and reburied in Haifa, most of them anonymously.

Following an investigation launched in 2023, the IDF determined that Haimson was buried in grave No. 11, row 2, in the Cyprus detainees’ section of the Haifa cemetery.

His remaining family members in Rio de Janeiro are expected to travel to Israel for a military-state ceremony, during which Haimson’s name will be added to the grave, according to the IDF.

Finding ‘brings indescribable peace to our family’

The IDF’s Attaché to Brazil Col. Uri Ron stood in uniform on Tuesday night to deliver the news to Haimson’s family.

“We are deeply moved, fulfilled and eternally grateful for the unwavering dedication, meticulous efforts and sensitivity demonstrated by every professional and investigator involved in this noble mission,” the IDF quoted Haimson’s family as saying.

“Witnessing the unwavering moral commitment of the Israel Defense Forces and the State of Israel to honoring the memory and dignity of our beloved father and grandfather fills us with immense pride and touches the depths of our souls. Knowing that the story of his heroism, his love for the Land of Israel, and his devotion to his newborn daughter, Miriam, will now reach its culmination at a final resting place identified with his name brings indescribable peace to our family here in Rio de Janeiro,” they added.

The investigation was led by Brig. Gen. Edna Ilya, Chief Human Resources Officer and head of the IDF Personnel and Casualty Affairs Directorate; and Herzl Shmuel, deputy head of the Families, Commemoration and Heritage Directorate and Head of the Unit for the Commemoration of Fallen Soldiers.

Ilya said in a statement, “Our moral debt to [Haimson’s] memory and to his family has never ceased, not even for a moment … This moving encounter, across the ocean, is living proof that the IDF never abandons its soldiers, even after decades have passed.”

Europe Defense and Security Latin America
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli President Isaac Herzog receives an honorary doctorate from Shuly Rubin Schwartz, chancellor emerita of the Jewish Theological Seminary, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Aug. 12, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf.
Israel News
‘We are one,’ Israeli president tells Conservative movement
President Isaac Herzog was presented with an honorary degree by the Jewish Theological Seminary in Jerusalem.
August 12, 2026 08:45 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Venezuelan Representative to the U.S. Felix Plasencia boards an American Airlines flight to Caracas at Miami International Airport on April 30, 2026, marking the first direct flight between the two nations in seven years. Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel, Venezuela renew consular relations after 17 years
The nations agreed on a coordination mechanism for citizen services following Jerusalem’s prolonged humanitarian assistance deployment to the country.
August 12, 2026 04:13 AM
JNS Staff
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
SCOOP: Mamdani didn’t invite us to meeting with rabbis, NY Board of Rabbis, Rabbinic Council of America tell JNS
“I don’t know who he went through,” the board told JNS. “He didn’t go through us.”
Aug. 10, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with Colombian President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella in Barranquilla, Colombia, ahead of the president’s inauguration, Aug. 6, 2026. Credit: Lodis Studios.
Israel News
Saa’r: Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights ‘historic’
The diplomatic move joins a host of bilateral measures to immediately strengthen relations between Jerusalem and Bogotá.
Aug. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:04
More than 20 countries, EU decry Iranian executions of protesters
13:31
US military says it has redirected 55 ships since it started blockading Iran
13:19
Hamas conducted military drill in Gaza last night, Israel says
13:08
Israel says 13 patients in Jewish state got West Nile virus this year
12:59
Oman, Turkey join states decrying Colombian recognition of Golan Heights as Israel
12:40
Israel says it struck Hamas commander, who was planning terror attack, in Gaza
12:25
Iranian regime must stop ‘unbearable, inhumane repression,’ must hold elections, French foreign minister says
12:16
State Department says it created task force ‘to end birth tourism’
11:58
States ‘engaged in armed conflict’ can’t host Eurovision, under new rules
11:50
US will keep ‘wall of steel’ blockade of Hormuz, ‘nothing Iran can do about it,’ Trump says
10:25
Kuwait says it foiled Islamic State attack plot against ‘vital facility’
09:44
Lebanon passes law allowing some who fled to Israel to return
09:32
IDF reportedly attacked Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
09:28
No financial deal with Hamas, Board of Peace head says
09:00
PA prime minister, UK foreign secretary discuss Judea and Samaria, Gaza ceasefire
08:28
Israel Football Association to file UEFA complaint over anti-Israel post
08:03
Sephora announces Israeli retail partnership
07:25
Israeli Tourism Ministry opens $5-million nighttime show at Acre fortress
07:02
Israeli Embassy condemns Winnipeg museum’s nakba exhibit
06:32
Israeli mother, daughter missing in Vienna fail to board flight home
06:16
Israeli envoy to UAE hosts Somaliland ambassador
06:11
Israel begins demolishing 26 illegal structures near Ganim, Kadim in Samaria
05:52
Pakistani interior minister in Iran to discuss ‘regional security’
05:23
Security forces evacuate illegal Israeli tent near Arab village in Samaria
05:22
Rare ocean sunfish spotted off Eilat
05:02
Israeli Foreign Ministry hosts Iranian opposition delegation
04:51
Houthi missiles kill six in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
04:41
Israel: Bethlehem’s Christian community ‘disappearing’
04:31
Jewish Agency marks 97 years since its founding
04:13
IDF identifies grave of fallen soldier Shlomo Haimson after nearly 78 years
04:05
Crowley defeats anti-Israel DSA member Hong in Wisconsin gov primary
03:52
Huckabee mocks Van Hollen, CAIR over calls for his resignation
03:43
Huckabee: Mossad helped thwart Iranian plot against Trump
03:33
Jerusalem hits back on UN claims of rampant ‘settler violence’
03:19
Huckabee: Trump willing to ‘bomb’ and ‘bankrupt’ Iran
03:16
IDF declares closed military zone after Israelis reportedly take over Palestinian homes in Samaria
03:06
Israel: World’s oldest Christian communities shrink in Mideast, thrive in Jewish state
02:49
Iran ties reopening Strait of Hormuz to Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires
02:39
CENTCOM disables ship attempting to run Iran blockade
02:28
US Embassy urges Americans in Israel to check state voting deadlines
02:19
Israel’s COGAT coordinates Gaza trash pickup
01:56
Huckabee, Ohana rock n’ roll in Ma’ale Adumim
01:38
Trump: ‘I’m the last person to trust Iran’
01:36
IDF interceptor mistakenly launched at Israeli fire in Southern Lebanon
01:36
Smotrich: Bar Abbas from returning after Turkey trip
01:16
Abbas touches down in Ankara for two-day official visit
00:17
Israel: Erdoğan’s aggression ‘knows no borders’
23:13
Israeli official slams vandalism of pro-Israel group’s tent at Norwegian political festival
17:14
El-Sayed made more than 100 YouTube videos private before running for Senate, ‘CNN’ reports
15:04
Nazi swastika graffiti on Rep. Randy Fine campaign sign ‘vile,’ US Holocaust Memorial Museum says
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the transfer of the remains of Theodor Herzl's grandparents to Mount Herzl, Aug. 5, 2026. Credit: YouTube/WZO.
JNS TV / The Quad
Why Netanyahu rejected the new Gaza deal
August 12, 2026 07:31 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Shay Khatiri. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
The Jew-hating shadow takes a new shape to disguise itself from journalists
Shay Khatiri
Harold Rhode
Opinion
The strategic illusion: What’s behind the Saudi-Turkish-Pakistani agreement?
Harold Rhode