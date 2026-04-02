IDF kills 40 Hezbollah terrorists as troops push into Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces killed more than 40 Hezbollah terrorists and struck dozens of the Iranian proxy’s infrastructure sites in the past 24 hours, the military said on Thursday.

The Israeli Air Force hit headquarters, weapons storage facilities, launch sites and anti-tank missile positions. The Israeli Navy also conducted a precise strike targeting a Hezbollah arms storage facility in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

On Thursday, IDF troops from the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion killed a Hezbollah terrorist in a close-range encounter, the Israeli military said.

The confrontation took place during a targeted ground operation in which the unit located and seized weapons, military vests, grenades and additional combat equipment at an undisclosed location in Southern Lebanon, the army said.

Two soldiers were lightly wounded and evacuated to the hospital. Their families have been notified, the statement added.

בהתקלות פנים מול פנים: לוחמי סיירת הנח"ל חיסלו מחבל חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון



הבוקר, לוחמי סיירת נח"ל חיסלו מחבל מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בהתקלות פנים מול פנים במהלך בפעילות קרקעית ממוקדת בדרום לבנון.



לאחר מכן, הכוחות סרקו את המרחב ואיתרו אמצעי הלחימה רבים, בהם: נשקים, ווסטים, רימונים… pic.twitter.com/C42akZwDLm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 2, 2026

As part of ground operations, IDF soldiers from the 91st “Galilee” Division identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell and eliminated it in a rapid operational response. In addition, the soldiers dismantled observation posts and anti-tank missile launch positions.

IDF troops from the 36th Division, aka the “Rage Formation,” continued operating in Southern Lebanon, eliminating three armed terrorists on motorcycles who posed a threat, while soldiers from the 146th Reserve Division destroyed more than 180 terror sites, including anti-tank launch positions, observation posts, underground hideouts and weapons storage facilities.

Israeli soldiers of the 162nd Armored Division, aka the “Steel Formation,” located arms, including anti-tank missiles, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition and grenades.

“The IDF continues to operate decisively against the Hezbollah terror organization. The IDF will act to remove the threat posed to Israeli civilians,” the military said.

The Israel Defense Forces overnight Wednesday struck two money exchange offices in the Beirut area used to finance Hezbollah. The sites were identified as “Boa Chance,” owned by Hussein Ibrahim, and “Trade Point International,” owned by Mohamad Noureddine.

Hezbollah’s systematic use of money exchange offices for terror financing and money laundering—uncovered by the IDF a year ago—is one of the group’s primary methods for channeling and concealing Iranian funds, the IDF said.

צה"ל תקף שני אתרי חלפנות כספים ששימשו למימון ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה



צה"ל תקף הלילה בביירות שני אתרי חלפנות כספים ששימשו כמקור מימון משמעותי עבור פעילות הטרור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה.



שני האתרים הם "בואה צ'אנס", בבעלות חסין אבראהים וחלפנות "טרייד פוינט אינטרנשיונל" בבעלות מחמד נור… pic.twitter.com/CaHRK0Rrf7 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the Israeli Navy on Tuesday conducted a strike in Beirut that killed Hajj Yusuf Ismail Hashem, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front. The unit is responsible for carrying out terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and conducting combat operations against IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon.

As commander of the unit, Hashem led the rehabilitation of Hezbollah and directed rocket launches and other “hostile aerial attacks” toward Israeli territory.

Over the years, he was also responsible for the Nasser, Aziz and Badr units, which were tasked with fighting IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon and with firing rockets at the State of Israel.

Hashem, a senior commander with more than 40 years of experience in the Iranian terror proxy, assumed command of Hezbollah’s Southern Front following the elimination of Ali Karaki alongside Hassan Nasrallah in September 2024.