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News   Israel News

IDF kills Hamas moneymen in Gaza airstrike

The terrorists helped funnel some $170 million to Hamas’s “military wing.”

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli forces killed two Hamas-linked terrorists in Gaza last week who helped funnel more than 500 million shekels (about $170 million) to the group’s “military wing,” the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Hussein Qadra, who headed a Hamas-run financial network, and Mohammed Farra, an operative tied to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were killed in a targeted strike on June 17, said the IDF. The network used couriers and money changers in Turkey and Gaza to transfer funds, according to the army.

The funds were used in recent months to pay terrorists and finance attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, the IDF said.

“IDF troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the statement continued.

The current truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, pausing the war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan civilians invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Jerusalem says any long-term agreement must include the disarmament of Hamas, its removal from power in Gaza and its exclusion from governing the Palestinian territory.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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