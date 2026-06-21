IDF kills Hamas terrorist tied to ‘Al Jazeera’

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday it had killed a Hamas terrorist in the central Gaza Strip who the military said also worked as a photojournalist for the Qatari outlet Al Jazeera.

Ahmed Samir Muhammad Washah was killed in a “precise aerial strike” alongside two other Hamas terrorists, according to the IDF.

Washah served as a sniper in Hamas’s military wing and had advanced sniper attacks and other terrorist activities against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip in recent months, according to the military.

Washah worked with his brother, Muhammad Samir Muhammad Washah, whom the IDF described as a “key terrorist” in Hamas’s rocket and weapons production headquarters, and who also worked as an Al Jazeera journalist. His brother was killed in April.

“IDF troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.

IDF: Strike hit Hamas funding network

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed two Hamas-linked terrorists in Gaza last week who helped funnel more than 500 million shekels (about $170 million) to the group’s military wing.

The IDF said Hussein Qadra, who headed a Hamas-run financial network, and Mohammed Farra, an operative tied to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were killed in a targeted strike on June 17. The network used couriers and money changers in Turkey and Gaza to transfer funds, according to the military.

Israel said the funds were used in recent months to pay fighters and finance attacks against Israeli troops and civilians in violation of the ceasefire.