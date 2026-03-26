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IDF: More than 300 Hezbollah terrorists slain since March 2

Israeli troops also seized numerous weapons and other combat equipment used by the Lebanese group.

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF: More than 300 Hezbollah terrorists slain since March 2

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Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.

Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces’ 91st “Galilee” Division eliminated over 330 Hezbollah terrorists, including dozens of operatives of its elite Radwan Force, during operations in Southern Lebanon this month, the military said on Thursday. The troops also destroyed 350-plus terror infrastructures.

“In addition, numerous weapons and military equipment were located in the area, including night vision devices, military vests, missile launchers, RPG rockets, magazines, Kalashnikov rifles, and a machine gun to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” according to the army.

Meanwhile, soldiers of the IDF’s Golani Infantry Brigade destroyed more than 200 Hezbollah infrastructures while eliminating terrorists during operations in Lebanon’s south, the IDF said in a separate statement.

Golani troops, operating under the command of the 36th Division, aka the Rage Formation, “continue targeted ground operations to expand the security zone in Southern Lebanon,” the military said.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel from Lebanon on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement with Lebanon, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered Israel Defense Forces troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of truce talks with Israel, saying negotiations under fire would amount to “forced surrender and the deprivation of Lebanon’s entire capabilities.”

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