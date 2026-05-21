Hezbollah explosive drones injures 10 IDF soldiers

Ten Israel Defense Forces soldiers were wounded on Wednesday from direct hits by explosive drones in Southern Lebanon, two severely, the military said.

In the first incident, commander of the 401st “Iron Tracks” Armored Brigade Col. Meir Biderman was seriously wounded in the western sector of Southern Lebanon, and a reservist lieutenant colonel and a reservist enlisted man were moderately and lightly wounded, respectively.

The brigade’s chief of staff, a reservist colonel, will lead the unit on a temporary basis, according to Ynet.

In a second drone attack in Southern Lebanon later on Wednesday, a female soldier was severely wounded, and three other soldiers were moderately wounded. Three additional soldiers were lightly injured in the incident.

The troops were evacuated to hospitals and their families were notified, the IDF said.

The female soldier spoke to Ynet less than a month ago about her role in the military, relating about her experience serving among men. Alongside her combat training, she underwent training in photography, communications and military spokesperson work, according to Ynet.

“They’re surprised that I’m also Rifleman 07 certified,” she was quoted as saying, referring to the advanced training program for infantry soldiers. “They should understand that I’m one of them—I know how to handle operational situations, and if that means spending more time with the weapon and less with the camera, I’ll do that too,” she said.

Despite the ceasefire with Beirut, clashes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon are continuing in full force.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel from Southern Lebanon on March 2, after the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.