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News   Israel News

Zamir visits wounded troops ahead of Shavuot, says IDF on high alert

“The strength and resilience you and your families demonstrate throughout the recovery and rehabilitation process inspire the entire nation of Israel,” the IDF chief said.

May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits a wounded soldier, May 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visits a wounded soldier, May 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 22, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited wounded soldiers at two rehabilitation centers on Thursday ahead of the Shavuot holiday, praising their resilience and emphasizing that the military remains on high alert across all fronts.

Accompanied by his wife, Orna Zamir, the military chief visited the Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center and Rambam Health Care Campus, where he met with troops injured in combat and their families.

During the visits, Zamir toured hospital wards, spoke with wounded soldiers and relatives, and thanked medical teams, as well as personnel from the IDF Casualties Directorate and RAM 2 medical units, for their work assisting wounded service members.

At Loewenstein, Zamir met with Lt. Col. A., commander of the 52nd Battalion, who was wounded during fighting in Lebanon. At Rambam, he visited Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade, along with other wounded soldiers, including Staff Sgt. S., who was wounded in Lebanon on Wednesday.

“The strength and resilience you and your families demonstrate throughout the recovery and rehabilitation process from complex combat injuries inspire the entire nation of Israel,” Zamir said.

“Even during the holiday of Shavuot, the IDF remains on highest alert and continues to operate decisively across all sectors, with high readiness and full preparedness for any mission,” he continued. “The fighting spirit, responsibility and resilience you demonstrate are what give us the strength to continue forward.”

Addressing Biderman, Zamir said the 401st Brigade had repeatedly proven its determination on the battlefield.

“All the troops are awaiting your speedy recovery, and now your mission is to regain your strength, rehabilitate and return at full capacity,” he said.

Zamir also praised the families of wounded soldiers for their support throughout the recovery process.

“The path you walk alongside your loved ones is inspiring,” he said. “The IDF is committed to continuing to accompany, care for and strengthen all wounded and disabled IDF troops—this is our ethical and moral responsibility.”

The chief of staff noted that the military continues to operate in multiple arenas and is prepared for any development “on land, in the air and at sea” as Israelis celebrate Shavuot.

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