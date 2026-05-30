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News   Israel News

Hezbollah targets Israeli home front with series of rocket, drone attacks

One impact was identified in the Kiryat Shmona area.

May 30, 2026
Smoke rises from the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona after a rocket fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon struck the city, April 16, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Smoke rises from the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona after a rocket fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon struck the city, April 16, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( May 30, 2026 / JNS )

Hezbollah continued targeting northern Israel on Saturday, launching rocket and explosive drones at civilian communities, the Israel Defense Forces said.

At around 3 p.m. local time, a “suspicious aerial target” launched from Lebanon toward the Galilee Panhandle was intercepted, triggering air-raid sirens in Metula and Kibbutz Kfar Giladi over concerns about falling interceptor debris.

About an hour earlier, another “suspicious aerial target” that did not cross into Israeli territory triggered air-raid sirens in Kibbutz Misgav Am and Metula.

Minutes before that, Israeli air defenses intercepted a Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon. Concurrently, another aerial object hit inside Israel near the Lebanese border. No injuries were reported.

In the preceding hours, the IDF said several additional rockets were intercepted in at least five separate attacks.

One impact was identified in the Kiryat Shmona area, causing no injuries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that IDF troops are operating beyond the Litani River, approximately 18 miles north of the border in Southern Lebanon.

“Our forces crossed the Litani and are operating in Beirut as well as in the Bekaa Valley, across the entire front to strike Hezbollah directly,” Netanyahu said.

Also on Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said that more than 7,500 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed since the Iranian-backed terrorist group launched a war against Israel a day after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“We will continue striking the enemy wherever we can and we will expand upon our achievements,” he added.

“Our objective is clear—to intensify the damage to Hezbollah, push the terror threat away from our civilians, and strengthen the defense of the northern communities. This is the central goal guiding us in every action and every decision,” Zamir said.

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