IAF strikes 400 regime targets in Iran, drops 650 munitions in 48 hours

The Israeli Air Force dropped some 650 munitions on about 400 targets linked to the Iranian regime over the past 48 hours, including sites in the heart of Tehran, the military said on Wednesday night.

The IDF further degraded the regime’s capabilities, striking approximately 15 weapons manufacturing sites, including a central complex of the Iranian Ministry of Defense that housed a production and development facility intended for missiles to be launched at aircraft.

In parallel, the IDF struck air defense systems, launch sites, and facilities for the production and storage of ballistic missiles.

מתחם מרכזי של משרד ההגנה האיראני ואתרי ייצור אמצעי לחימה: צה"ל ממשיך להעמיק את הפגיעה בתעשיות הצבאיות של המשטר בטהרן



באמצעות 650 חימושים: חיל האוויר ביצע ביומיים האחרונים יותר מ-400 תקיפות לעבר תשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני



חיל האוויר בהכוונת אמ"ן השלים במהלך הלילה גל תקיפות… pic.twitter.com/0uaUxpluYy — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 1, 2026

On Wednesday, the IAF hit a base belonging to the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IAF also hit the IRGC’s central headquarters in Tehran, which was used to manage budgets for security bodies and fund military and terror activities worldwide.

The funds were routed through the headquarters to strengthen Iran’s armed forces, including the production of thousands of ballistic missiles and other weapons. They were also used to build up the regime’s internal security forces and the Basij militia, which have been responsible for killing thousands of civilians during protests.

In addition, the funds were distributed to the Iranian regime’s regional terror proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen, which are responsible for deadly attacks against Israel and others.

צה"ל תקף מפקדות מרכזיות ששימשו את משטר הטרור האיראני למימון שלוחיו במזרח התיכון



חיל האוויר תקף בהכוונת אמ"ן אמש, מפקדות צבאיות מרכזיות של משמרות המהפכה בטהרן, ששימשו לניהול תקציבים של גופי הביטחון ומימון פעילות טרור בעולם.



משמרות המהפכה ניצלו במשך שנים תקציבים וכספים רבים… pic.twitter.com/qUOlzwObzO — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 2, 2026

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, hundreds of IAF combat aircraft have operated in Iranian airspace, attacking targets linked to the regime.

IAF tanker aircraft have supported the missions, conducting approximately 2,000 aerial refuelings.

״מתחבר, מוכן לניתוק, שיהיה בהצלחה במשימה״: חיל האוויר ביצע עד כה יותר מ-2,000 תדלוקים אוויריים בדרך לתקיפות באיראן



מאז תחילת מבצע ״שאגת הארי״, מאות מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר פועלים בשמי איראן ותוקפים מטרות של משטר הטרור האיראני.

התדלוק האווירי מהווה רכיב הכרחי בפעילות חיל האוויר… pic.twitter.com/xTrF6fPE8B — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 1, 2026

In recent days, the IDF said it identified that the Iranian regime had begun relocating its command centers into mobile units, with commanders operating from within them, and targeted at least one such unit.

In addition, a ballistic missile storage site belonging to a unit in the Tabriz area was also struck, as part of ongoing efforts to degrade the regime’s capabilities.

“The completed strikes are part of the phase focused on deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime,” said the IDF.

בתקיפה מדויקת בטהרן: צה"ל חיסל את מפקד מפקדת הנפט של משטר הטרור האיראני



חיל האוויר בהכוונה מודיעינית מדויקת של אמ"ן, תקף מוקדם יותר השבוע בטהרן וחיסל את ג'משיד אסחאקי - מפקד מפקדת הנפט של כוחות משטר הטרור האיראני.



מפקדת הנפט מהווה חלק מהכוחות החמושים של המשטר ומאפשרת את המשך… pic.twitter.com/owAc7q4dZG — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 2, 2026

Earlier this week, the IAF struck in Tehran and eliminated Jamshid Eshaqi—the commander of the Oil Headquarters for the Iranian regime’s forces. The Oil Headquarters enabled the continuation of its activities and military buildup through profits from oil sales, the IDF said.

For years, Eshaqi led the regime’s financial apparatus and military industries responsible for the production of ballistic missiles and mechanisms of repression. He also worked to allocate funds to finance Iran’s proxies across the Middle East, most notably Hezbollah and the Houthis.

According to the IDF, the IRGC and other Iranian military bodies have been financed through vast budgets sourced from oil sales, while circumventing international sanctions.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Adm. Brad Cooper said on Thursday that the campaign was making “undeniable progress” following a month of sustained strikes on the Islamic Republic’s military assets.

“We don’t see their navy sailing. We don’t see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed,” he said.

