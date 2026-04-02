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News   Israel News

IAF strikes 400 regime targets in Iran, drops 650 munitions in 48 hours

Israeli Air Force tanker aircraft have supported the operations, conducting approximately 2,000 aerial refuelings.

Apr. 2, 2026
Charles Bybelezer

IAF strikes 400 regime targets in Iran, drops 650 munitions in 48 hours

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An Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jet during operations in Iran and Lebanon, March 31, 2026. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
An Israeli Air Force F-16I “Sufa” fighter jet during operations in Iran and Lebanon, March 31, 2026. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
( Apr. 2, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force dropped some 650 munitions on about 400 targets linked to the Iranian regime over the past 48 hours, including sites in the heart of Tehran, the military said on Wednesday night.

The IDF further degraded the regime’s capabilities, striking approximately 15 weapons manufacturing sites, including a central complex of the Iranian Ministry of Defense that housed a production and development facility intended for missiles to be launched at aircraft.

In parallel, the IDF struck air defense systems, launch sites, and facilities for the production and storage of ballistic missiles.

On Wednesday, the IAF hit a base belonging to the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IAF also hit the IRGC’s central headquarters in Tehran, which was used to manage budgets for security bodies and fund military and terror activities worldwide.

The funds were routed through the headquarters to strengthen Iran’s armed forces, including the production of thousands of ballistic missiles and other weapons. They were also used to build up the regime’s internal security forces and the Basij militia, which have been responsible for killing thousands of civilians during protests.

In addition, the funds were distributed to the Iranian regime’s regional terror proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen, which are responsible for deadly attacks against Israel and others.

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, hundreds of IAF combat aircraft have operated in Iranian airspace, attacking targets linked to the regime.

IAF tanker aircraft have supported the missions, conducting approximately 2,000 aerial refuelings.

In recent days, the IDF said it identified that the Iranian regime had begun relocating its command centers into mobile units, with commanders operating from within them, and targeted at least one such unit.

In addition, a ballistic missile storage site belonging to a unit in the Tabriz area was also struck, as part of ongoing efforts to degrade the regime’s capabilities.

“The completed strikes are part of the phase focused on deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime,” said the IDF.

Earlier this week, the IAF struck in Tehran and eliminated Jamshid Eshaqi—the commander of the Oil Headquarters for the Iranian regime’s forces. The Oil Headquarters enabled the continuation of its activities and military buildup through profits from oil sales, the IDF said.

For years, Eshaqi led the regime’s financial apparatus and military industries responsible for the production of ballistic missiles and mechanisms of repression. He also worked to allocate funds to finance Iran’s proxies across the Middle East, most notably Hezbollah and the Houthis.

According to the IDF, the IRGC and other Iranian military bodies have been financed through vast budgets sourced from oil sales, while circumventing international sanctions.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Adm. Brad Cooper said on Thursday that the campaign was making “undeniable progress” following a month of sustained strikes on the Islamic Republic’s military assets.

“We don’t see their navy sailing. We don’t see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed,” he said.

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