IDF targets Hamas terrorist infrastructure in overnight strikes

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday it struck terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip overnight, including an arms storage facility, a weapons production site and a rocket launch pad.

“The weapons were intended to be used in order to harm IDF soldiers operating in the area of the area of the Yellow Line and Israeli civilians, and were dismantled in order to remove the threat,” the statement continued.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any threats,” it added.

The Oct. 10, 2025, truce in the Strip ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, primarily civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

On Thursday, the IDF killed a Hamas terrorist who took part in holding Israelis captive after their abduction on Oct. 7.

Anas Mahmoud Ahmed Hamdan, a Hamas company commander, was also responsible for the propaganda activities of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade, the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement on Saturday.

He also served as a close aide to senior commanders in Hamas’s “military wing,” including Mohammed Deif and Rafaa Salameh.