IDF: Top Hezbollah commanders eliminated in past two weeks

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday that several senior Hezbollah field commanders were eliminated in IDF strikes carried out over the past two weeks in Southern Lebanon, as Israel continues operations aimed at preventing the Iranian-backed terrorist organization from rebuilding its military infrastructure near the border.

According to the Israeli military, the targeted terrorist leaders, who were not named, had been responsible for managing Hezbollah combat operations and directing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.

Among those killed was the commander of Hezbollah’s Al-Khiam command center, who was eliminated in a strike on the facility. The military also announced the deaths of the assistant to the deputy commander of Hezbollah’s Badr Unit, the intelligence officer of the Shaqif sector, the head and deputy head of engineering in the Yohmor sector, the commander of the Jibchit sector and the head of engineering in the Jouaiyya sector.

The IDF said the strikes were based on intelligence research and formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s operational capabilities in Southern Lebanon. Israel has continued carrying out strikes against Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure despite the ceasefire understandings reached earlier this year, arguing that the terrorist group has repeatedly violated the agreement by attempting to restore military positions and launch attacks against Israel.

The military said approximately 2,500 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, including some 800 since the start of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon on April 17.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah drone and missile attacks have continued to target northern Israel, killing Israeli soldiers and civilians and forcing many residents to remain displaced from border communities.

The total death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the War of Redemption, triggered by the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, now stands at 949, according to official IDF data. Hezbollah has killed twelve IDF soldiers since the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect.

The IDF has expanded operations in Southern Lebanon in an effort to push Hezbollah forces farther from the border and destroy its cross-border attack infrastructure, including weapons depots, missile-launching positions and tunnel networks.