IDF troops eliminate Gaza terror cell

Israeli troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday eliminated a terrorist cell that posed an immediate threat to them, the military said on Sunday.

Following the identification, the troops carried out a precise strike to eliminate the cell, according to the military.

The Israel Defense Forces said forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act against any immediate threats.

The IDF on Friday struck an armed Hamas terrorist cell operating near troops in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said.

Hamas representatives have told mediators they will not discuss disarmament before receiving guarantees that the IDF will fully withdraw from Gaza, three sources told ‌Reuters on Thursday.

The terrorist group met with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators in Cairo last week to give its first response to a disarmament proposal presented by U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, two Egyptian sources and a Palestinian official told the wire agency.

Hamas presented several demands and proposed amendments to the Board’s plan, including an end to Israeli “violations” and an IDF withdrawal ⁠from the enclave, the two Egyptian sources said. The sources said Hamas refused to discuss laying down weapons before those issues were addressed.

Another source with direct knowledge of the Board’s thinking said that Hamas’s response meant that talks were ‌unlikely to lead to a breakthrough. The source said that the terrorists were supposed to meet with mediators again next week.