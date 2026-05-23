More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump: ‘Solid 50/50’ to reach ‘good deal’ with Tehran

“We are in the stage of finalizing this memorandum of understanding, focused on ending the war,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Xi Jinping China
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral meeting and tea with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, May 15, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
( May 23, 2026 / JNS )

It is a “solid 50/50” as to whether an agreeable resolution is reached with Iran or the U.S. military acts to “blow them to kingdom come,” President Donald Trump said on Saturday, according to Axios.

“I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,” the outlet quoted Trump as saying.

“Some people would much rather have a deal and others would rather resume the war,” the president was quoted as saying, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not worried about a bad outcome.

Trump said he would meet with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner later on Saturday to discuss Tehran’s latest proposal, with Vice President JD Vance slated to join them, the report said.

The report added that Trump remains unwilling to compromise on issues such as Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, but that the current draft proposal to end the war defers the subject to more in-depth negotiations after a 30-day period.

Earlier on Saturday, U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio hinted that some resolution with Iran might be announced later in the day.

“There’s been some progress made [in negotiations], even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done. There is a chance that, whether it is later today, tomorrow, [or] in a couple of days, we may have something to say. But this issue needs to be solved as the president said one way or the other,” Rubio told reporters during his visit to New Delhi.

He reiterated Washington’s stance that Iran must never attain a nuclear weapon, must reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, and must agree to hand over its store of highly enriched uranium.

These are Trump’s consistent points, Rubio stressed.

Trump’s preference is to solve the conflict diplomatically, he continued, which is “what we’re working on right now.”

The Financial Times reported on Saturday that negotiations include a 60-day extension of the current ceasefire, a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, easing restrictions on Iranian ports, and a phased unfreezing of sanctions on Iran coupled with Iranian financial assets, with the subject of Tehran’s nuclear project delayed for future discussions.

Qalibaf: Iran used ceasefire to rebuild military capabilites

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic’s top negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, was quoted on Saturday by the country’s state media as saying that Iran’s armed forces have used the truce to rebuild their strength, and that if the U.S. “foolishly restarts ⁠the war,” the consequences would be “more forceful and bitter” than at the start of the conflict on Feb. 28.

Qalibaf had met earlier in the day with Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, a mediator between Washington and Tehran.

Munir also reportedly met with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Tehran before taking off to return to Pakistan.

The meetings focused on a 14-point document proposed by Iran, in which it stipulates its “legitimate rights,” Qalibaf was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Draft to end war on all fronts, including Lebanon

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei reacted to the talks, saying that “We are in the stage of finalizing this memorandum of understanding,” according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.

“The issues that are being discussed at this stage are focused on ending the war. The issue of ending the U.S. naval aggression and issues related to the release of blocked Iranian assets will be addressed in this memorandum of understanding,” he said.

Although he refrained from clarifying whether an agreement was close, the spokesman said that “the trend is toward closer views” that would set the tone for later discussions on other matters.

Baqaei said that the current draft does not tackle the nuclear issue, which served as a “pretext for two aggressive wars against the Iranian nation. At the same time, we were subjected to illegal attacks during the nuclear negotiations. Therefore, we wisely decided to give priority at this stage to the issue that is urgent, which is ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Tasnim reported.

He was further cited as saying that a solution to the Strait of Hormuz issue does not involve the United States and “should be defined between us and Oman as coastal countries. ... We are aware of the importance of this waterway for the international community. ... [It understands] that the responsible action of Iran and Oman to create a mechanism for the safe passage of ships through this waterway is in the interest of the international community.”

Iran Middle East
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli soldier killed by Hezbollah drone near Lebanese border
Sgt. Noam Hamburger, 23, was a technology and maintenance specialist in the IDF’s 401st Brigade.
May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Activist and former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Anti-Israel activist Khalil to appeal to Supreme Court in last bid to stay in US
We would encourage him to self-deport before he is never ⁠given a chance to return, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson says.
May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinians inspect the damage to their homes following an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on May 23, 2026. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli troops slay several terrorists across Gaza
The IDF will continue to remove any immediate threat, the army said.
May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner
U.S. News
IRGC operative plotted to assassinate Ivanka Trump—report
The Iraqi militia commander was extradited to the U.S. from Turkey over connection to terrorist attacks on Jewish targets.
May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Graphic of Hamas’s arch-terrorist Izz al-Din al-Haddad released on May 16, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
From strategic assassination to a decisive plan: The new equation against Hamas
To bring about the terrorist organization’s complete collapse, Israel must employ both civilian and territorial leverage.
May 23, 2026
Oded Ailam
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, May 17, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF kills five Hezbollah terrorists as Lebanon clashes continue
The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes in the Beqaa Valley and Tyre on sites belonging to the Iranian proxy.
May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May. 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Confronting the poison of anti-Zionism
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
A dangerous dividing line
Melanie Phillips