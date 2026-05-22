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News   U.S. News

Tree of Life officer Daniel Mead given Hometown Hero Award

“Nearly eight years after the shooting, our gratitude and admiration for the heroic bravery and selfless dedication of the first responders that day endures,” said U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.

May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Daniel Mead with U.S. Attorney Rivetti, Officer Smidga, Tree of Life survivors, and PBP Chief Lando. May 20, 2026. Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Pennsylvania
Daniel Mead with U.S. Attorney Rivetti, Officer Smidga, Tree of Life survivors, and PBP Chief Lando. May 21, 2026. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania
( May 22, 2026 / JNS )

Retired Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (PBP) officer Daniel Mead was awarded the U.S. Department of Justice/United States Attorney’s Office “Hometown Hero Award” on Wednesday for his heroism during the Oct. 27, 2018, Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania presented the award to Mead at PBP headquarters.

Mead and his partner, Michael Smigda, were first on site at the Pittsburgh synagogue in response to 911 calls of an active shooter. He approached the building and was shot through the hand.

Robert Bowers was shot by police and arrested. He was convicted in June 2023 for killing 11 people in the attack.

“Nearly eight years after the shooting, our gratitude and admiration for the heroic bravery and selfless dedication of the first responders that day endures,” said U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti. “On the morning of October 27, 2018, Officer Mead walked directly into the line of fire in fulfillment of his sworn duty to uphold the law and protect his fellow citizens. Today, we honor him. He is Pittsburgh’s Hometown Hero.”

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