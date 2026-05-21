Dublin city pol posts video calling for ‘real final solution’

A city councilor in Dublin, Ireland, posted, and then deleted a video on WhatsApp on Tuesday that said the world needs a “real final solution” to its “Jewish problem,” The Irish Times reported.

The councilor, Philip Sutcliffe, told the newspaper that he “probably just shared something that I shouldn’t have,” adding that he doesn’t recalling viewing the content of the 76-second video.

It starts with footage of Adolf Hitler and a voice-over stating he “warned us of the outcomes we’re currently experiencing,” followed by antisemitic tropes, including how Jews were responsible for “degenerate Hollywood,” pornography and “white replacement,” The Irish Times reported.

Jews were “satanic,” and Jesus referred to them as “the spawn of Satan,” the narration stated in the video, which was visible to anyone in Sutcliffe’s WhatsApp contact list, according to the paper.

The narration also stated: “The world has a serious Jewish problem. Time to wake up and find a real final solution for this eternal menace to save civilization.” The video featured antisemitic depictions of Jews, according to the report.

Sutcliffe was elected to Dublin City Council in 2024. He is the coach of pro-Israel MMA fighter Conor McGregor.