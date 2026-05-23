Ben-Gvir made a mistake, but Israel isn’t the villain

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen. The Ben-Gvir moment has arrived—the moment when it is once again declared beyond doubt that Israel is fascist, imperialist, brutal and, as always, colonialist, genocidal and unworthy of existence.

Among Jews, only those who publicly denounce Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are granted entry into purgatory if they live in the Diaspora. In Israel, there is no amnesty at all.

The latest controversy erupted when videos released by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s office this week showed him waving an Israeli flag and taunting activists detained after Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound flotilla that sought to breach the naval blockade on the Hamas-controlled enclave. The footage prompted criticism from several Western leaders, as well as a rare public rebuke from Netanyahu.

The consensus across much of the media and political commentary is striking. Italy’s Il Fatto Quotidiano, for example, argued that Israelis should thank Ben-Gvir for exposing the country’s “true face”—the supposedly hideous reality behind the Star of David. Others eagerly quote Italian President Sergio Mattarella, repeating the word “illegal” to describe Israel’s interception of the flotilla.

Yet international law permits the enforcement of a naval blockade and the stopping of vessels attempting to breach it. The flotilla openly declared its intention to challenge the blockade; it was not carrying significant humanitarian aid, despite public claims to the contrary.

But when it comes to Israel, “illegal” has become a universal label. It is applied not only to the blockade but also to Judea and Samaria, territories whose status remains disputed and whose future has repeatedly been left unresolved because Palestinian leaders have rejected compromise in favor of continuing a conflict aimed at eliminating Israel. Facts matter little in this narrative.

Nor does it seem to matter that the participants in at least five previous flotillas—including some organized with Hamas involvement—ultimately returned home unharmed, often after receiving food and assistance from the very country they had set out to condemn. Greta Thunberg’s widely publicized voyage followed the same pattern.

To be clear, any humiliation inflicted on the activists would be reprehensible. But accusations that they were beaten, tortured, abused or worse require evidence, not slogans. Ben-Gvir was wrong to intervene, disregarding the authority of the government of which he is a member. Predictably, after the publicity generated by the episode, another flotilla is already being planned.

Yet the furious international reaction reveals something larger than criticism of one minister. It reflects a deep hostility toward Israel itself and a refusal to acknowledge its right to defend itself against terrorism—a threat that has not disappeared simply because many prefer to stop talking about it.

Ben-Gvir often appears to be an opportunistic politician seeking headlines and votes. But the sanctions, denunciations and dramatic condemnations directed at Israel ignore the larger story unfolding before our eyes. They overlook the reality of Islamist extremism and the persistent threat it poses. Many Israelis once dismissed that danger as well—until Oct. 7, 2023.

Ben-Gvir is not Israel. He is a supporting pillar of a right-wing coalition government.

Israel’s next election will be fiercely contested—in the media, in the streets and in the Knesset. Whoever wins will govern. But should Netanyahu prevail again, many observers will inevitably cite the result as further proof that Israel is “fascist.”

Why? Because he is not a man of the left.

The accusation is particularly curious when it comes from countries such as Italy, which itself is governed by a right-of-center coalition. Yet despite 76 years of almost continuous conflict, Israel’s press, courts, universities, writers and civil society remain vibrant and fiercely independent.

Even language is manipulated. In reporting on the flotilla activists, some outlets preferred the word “deported” rather than “expelled.” One can guess why. Certain words carry historical echoes, and those echoes are often invoked deliberately when Israel is involved.

Back home, the self-styled heroes of the flotilla are already preparing their next voyage. Curiously, it will not be headed toward Iran, whose regime has been responsible for the deaths and repression of countless innocent people.

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen. Three balls for a penny. The anti-Israel circus is back.