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News   Israel News

Israeli troops slay several terrorists across Gaza

The IDF will continue to remove any immediate threat, the army said.

May 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinians inspect the damage to their homes following an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on May 23, 2026. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Gazans inspect damage to their homes following an Israeli airstrike on terrorist targets in the Nuseirat camp in the central Strip, on May 23, 2026. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
( May 23, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday eliminated terrorists in the Gaza Strip in four separate incidents, the military stated the following day.

In southern Gaza, members of the Paratroopers Brigade identified several Palestinian terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat, the army said.

They were struck and killed as a result, the IDF said.

In a separate incident, troops of the 188th “Barak” Armored Brigade eliminated a terrorist who posed a threat to the troops after crossing the Yellow Line in southern Gaza as well.

In the northern Gaza Strip, troops of the IDF’s 14th Reserve Armored Brigade identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and eliminated him, the military noted.

Troops of the 454th “Tabor” Reserve Artillery Brigade also struck and eliminated a terrorist who acted suspiciously in the northern Strip, according to the IDF.

In another incident on Thursday, troops of the Gaza Division’s “Gefen” Northern Brigade eliminated a terrorist in northern Gaza after he crossed the Yellow Line.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed east to the Yellow Line that runs through the Strip in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat, the military said.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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