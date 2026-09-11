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News   Antisemitism

Three incidents of Jew-hatred vandalism in Southern California city on Labor Day weekend

“An act intended to make members of our Jewish community feel unsafe is an attack on the values we share as a community,” stated Jeannette Sánchez-Palacios, the mayor of Ventura.

Aaron Bandler
Ventura State Beach in Ventura, Calif. Credit: Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons.
Ventura State Beach in Ventura, Calif. Credit: Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Three incidents of antisemitic vandalism occurred over the previous weekend in Ventura, Calif., police said on Thursday.

The vandalism, which included swastikas and other hateful images, occurred at Temple Beth Torah, a Reform synagogue, as well as Higher Vision Church and Juanamaria Park between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Joshua Burt, regional director of Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, shared pictures on social media of the graffiti, noting that the synagogue was vandalized with graffiti stating, “You will be judged” and the church was vandalized with the words, “Zionist traitors.”

Burt also posted pictures of graffiti at the park that included a swastika and the words, “They want to replace you.” He also shared a picture of “Death to Jews” graffiti. Emily Ayala, senior communications specialist for the city, told JNS that the “Death to Jews” graffiti was found on the synagogue.

“This is antisemitism and criminal,” Burt stated. “ADL is in contact with law enforcement who is diligently working to find the suspects and protect our community.”

The police said it is believed that the same person or group of people may have been responsible for the incidents and that it is investigating them as hate crimes. The police are also increasing patrols “for a strong and visible presence near faith-based events to support the safety of the community.”

Jeannette Sánchez-Palacios, the mayor of Ventura, said she is “deeply disturbed” over the vandalism.

“Antisemitism, hate and intimidation have no place in Ventura,” she said. “An act intended to make members of our Jewish community feel unsafe is an attack on the values we share as a community.”

Anti-Israel Bias Diaspora Jewry
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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