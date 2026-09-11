More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

In DC on Sept. 11, fighting another jihad

Attacks on minorities around the world are part of a single campaign of conquest and domination.

Charles Jacobs
A view of the damage done to the Western Ring of the Pentagon Building after American Airlines Flight No. 77 was piloted by terrorists into the building, Sept. 11, 2001. Credit: PH2 Bob Houlihan, USN/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
A view of the damage done to the Western Ring of the Pentagon Building after American Airlines Flight No. 77 was piloted by terrorists into the building, Sept. 11, 2001. Credit: PH2 Bob Houlihan, USN/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
Charles Jacobs
Charles Jacobs Charles Jacobs
Charles Jacobs is president of the Jewish Leadership Project.
(Sept. 11, 2026 / JNS)

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was—as were a group of terrorists—on a plane out of Boston. I was flying to Washington, D.C., to testify before a Senate committee about the genocide and slavery then underway in Sudan, Africa’s largest nation.

At the time, I was president of the American Anti-Slavery Group, an organization I founded in 1993 to expose a truth that mainstream human rights groups knew but chose to sideline: Arabs in North Africa owned black slaves.

For 18 years, a Muslim Brotherhood-backed military regime in Sudan had waged a self-declared “holy war” against the country’s black, largely Christian south. Two million Africans were dead, and an estimated 200,000 were taken as chattel slaves. Arab militias armed by the government would raid black villages, kill the men, burn the houses, rape the women and girls, and cart them off to the north where they would live as concubines.

In those days, most Americans had never heard the word “jihad.”

Before the Senate hearing on Sept. 11, I was to speak at a press conference arguing for a bill to bar Wall Street companies from doing business with Khartoum. With me were the late Joe “Black Eagle” Madison, a popular black radio host, and the Rev. Walter Fauntroy, the activist who organized Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington (which I had attended as a teen). That spring, both had come with me to Sudan, where we witnessed our partner organization, Christian Solidarity International, liberate 2,952 slaves from their masters with money our two organizations had raised.

A quarter-century has passed and, as I accidentally predicted in that speech I never gave, the jihad did not stay in Sudan.

As the plane turned toward Reagan National, I looked over the notes for my speech one last time. They ended with a line I remember to this day: “If we sit here and allow this in Africa, who is to say radical Islamists won’t reach us here?”

I never got to deliver it. As we were setting up, TV screens on the wall inside the Rayburn Building on Capitol Hill showed something impossible: a Boeing 767 crashing into a building in New York City. A Capitol policeman burst in: “Everybody out! Now! The building is being evacuated!”

As security herded us toward the exits, we heard that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Then, someone whispered, “The Pentagon was just hit.” Later, as we ran, someone said, “And there’s a plane heading for the Capitol Building right now.” We burst out onto the streets of Washington in a daze.

When we learned who the hijackers were, it was clear to us that the men enslaving Africans in Sudan and the men who flew those planes into buildings filled with people were driven by the same doctrine: jihadism. They sought the conquest and domination of everyone, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, in the name of Allah. Those 19 murderers sought in America the victories their counterparts were winning in Africa.

Nor was the link solely doctrinal: Khartoum’s Islamist regime sheltered Osama bin Laden from 1991 to 1996 while he planned global jihad under its protection.

A quarter-century has passed and, as I accidentally predicted in that speech I never gave, the jihad did not stay in Sudan.

In some 18 nations in Africa, jihadist movements now slaughter and enslave Africans, mostly Christians but also Muslims who get in the way. Each jihadi group has its own name: Boko Haram and the Fulani militias in Nigeria, al-Shabaab in Somalia, ISIS in Libya, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin across the Sahel, the Allied Democratic Forces in the Congo and so on.

In the Middle East, the same assaults fall on Alawites, Christians, Druze and Kurds in Syria while Christians are under siege in Lebanon. Egypt’s Copts, who once made up nearly the entire population of the country, are now a subservient and persecuted class who constitute only a tenth of Egyptians. Meanwhile, in Israel, the jihadi movement calls itself Hamas.

Oct. 7 shook me because it was, almost detail for detail, the same as the Sudanese slave raids described to me by their survivors. What the world called “Israel’s 9/11” taught me the lesson I should have drawn in 2001: There is one jihad, not many.

Now the jihad is in Europe: Ceuta and Melilla have been stormed; British girls have been raped by the tens of thousands; churches are burned down regularly across the continent.

So, what can be done?

The great weakness of the persecuted is that they have not been united in a joint cause. Every targeted community has understandably believed that its persecution is a local matter, an isolated dispute or a legacy of colonialism. Nigerian Christians petition officials alone. Assyrians, Copts, Druze, Kurds and Israelis all present their cases individually. Divided, each is a minority that can be easily ignored. Each has already learned that the great human rights institutions will not come to their aid.

Together, however, they are not a minority at all. They are hundreds of millions of people under assault by one ideology.

That is why I, along with my colleague Dr. Walid Phares, a Lebanese-born scholar and U.S. government advisor on global terrorism, have built the International Freedom Coalition: a confederation of peoples under jihadi assault.

We bring these communities’ sufferings together as a single record of atrocities. We do so before Congress, the U.S. State Department and the media. We prove that the crimes committed against these communities are part of a unified campaign rather than numerous unrelated tragedies. What the human rights establishment will not do for them, they will now do for one another.

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was carrying a warning I never got to deliver. Twenty-five years on, anyone willing to take a serious look can see that it is almost too late. What is needed now is a global alliance of people willing to stand up to global jihad.

Terrorism Africa
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulates U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, July 3, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
“We salute the families of those who lost loved ones, and we continue to bear witness to their sacrifice,” said the Israeli president.
September 11, 2026 01:22 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, visit the Gvanim School in the Mateh Asher Regional Council in northern Israel, on the first day of the school year, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Sharon Leibel/Flash90.
Israel News
In Rosh Hashanah message, Herzog calls for Jewish unity, pride
The Israeli president released his New Year’s greeting to Jewish communities around the world in eight languages.
September 11, 2026 01:52 AM
JNS Staff
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
Sept. 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Herzog Lipstadt
U.S. News
More than 5,000 leaders, public figures sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
“It’s an hour of crisis,” Deborah Lipstadt, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, told JNS. “I think it’s a time when you have to try every avenue.”
Sept. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Izzy Salant
Breaking News
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
02:23
‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump tells Republican convention
02:09
Trump: I’ll speak to Israel about sanctions on Judea, Samaria towns
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Mark Levin. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Guest Contributor
Attempt to throw Netanyahu under the bus
Mark Levin
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
The ferocious campaign against Netanyahu
Fiamma Nirenstein