Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States, noting that the “evil of that vicious” assault still resonates today as the fight against terrorism continues and emphasizing that the Jewish state stands with America, its “greatest ally and friend.”

“We bow our heads in memory of the thousands who were murdered on that dark day in New York, at the Pentagon, and in the fields of Pennsylvania. We pray for the wounded and their healing,” Herzog said in a video statement from Israel’s 9/11 Living Memorial in the Jerusalem Hills. “We salute the families of those who lost loved ones, and we continue to bear witness to their sacrifice.”

25 years ago on 9/11, terror struck at the heart of America.



We remember all those murdered on that horrific day.



We continue to stand with the United States—our great friend and ally—in the fight on global terror.



May the memory of the victims of 9/11 forever be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/c33SckSIB3 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) September 11, 2026

Exactly a quarter of a century ago, 19 hijackers took over four planes and killed 2,977 people. The attackers flew two planes into the World Trade Center towers, collapsing both towers, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and one into a field near Shanksville, Pa., after passengers had wrested back control of the plane.

Herzog said that the courage and heroism of the first responders and emergency services, along with everyday Americans who rushed into danger to save the lives of their fellow citizens, will never be forgotten.

“Even 25 years later, the evil of that vicious assault on the United States remains as shocking as ever. Sadly, the global fight against terror continues every day. Here in Israel, we understand this deadly challenge all too well,” he continued.

“There is simply no justification for the targeting of innocents, whether they are American, Israeli or any other nationality. Israel will always stand with America, our greatest ally and friend, and the most powerful nation in the world.

“May the memory of the victims of 9/11 forever be a blessing,” he said.