Iran barrages wound 15 in central Israel on eve of Passover

Four missile barrages from Iran wounded at least 15 people in central Israel on Wednesday, the eve of Passover. Of the 15 wounded, one child suffered serious injuries, Channel 14 reported. The girl was in critical condition, according to the report, with shrapnel injuries to her legs. Another two of the 15 suffered medium injuries, and the rest were lightly wounded.

Another child sustained moderate injuries when a car hit him as he was heading to a shelter in Rishon LeZion. Eleven impact sites had been located at time of publication, including one in Bnei Brak. At least one of the missiles launched had a cluster warhead, according to Hebrew media reports.

Wednesday’s barrages on central Israel, the country’s most populated area, came amid preparations for Passover.

The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command has not issued any specific restrictions for the holiday, but emergency instructions apply, including a ban on gatherings of over 50 in open spaces and 100 in buildings, provided there is a shelter nearby.

According to data published Wednesday by the Ministry of Health, emergency services documented 6,286 people who required medical assistance due to injuries sustained as a result of “Operation Roaring Lion,” which Israel and the U.S. launched on Feb. 28 against the Iranian regime. Of those, about 100 were in hospital on Wednesday, including one in critical condition, another 13 with severe injuries, 20 with medium injuries, and 64 with minor injuries.

More 20 people have been killed, including as an indirect result of missile and drone launches, in car accidents during air-raid sirens and other situations related to the war, according to Hebrew media reports.