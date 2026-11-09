Israel congratulates Cambodia on Independence Day
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)
Israel’s Foreign Ministry wished Cambodia a happy Independence Day on Monday in a post on X, tagging Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
“Dear Cambodia, Happy Independence Day! Sincerely, Israel,” the ministry wrote.
Hun Manet became prime minister in August 2023, succeeding his father, Hun Sen, who ruled the country for nearly four decades.
Dear Cambodia 🇰🇭— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 9, 2026
Happy Independence Day!
Sincerely,
Israel 🇮🇱@Dr_Hunmanet_PM pic.twitter.com/2lfecWH76h