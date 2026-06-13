Israel, Ecuador to launch free trade talks

Israel and Ecuador will soon begin negotiations on a free trade agreement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar revealed on Friday, following a conversation with his Ecuadorian counterpart.

Sa’ar tweeted that he had congratulated over the phone Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Roberto Kury on his appointment and “wished him success in his new role.”

The pair has also discussed the situation in the Middle East in light of the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Sa’ar noted, adding that he invited Kury to visit Jerusalem.