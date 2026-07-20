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Israel launches call for proposals toward a national quantum computing center

The Israeli government is allocating $32.8 million to companies engaged in quantum-computing technologies.

JNS Staff
A photographer takes a picture of the IBM Quantum System Two quantum computer during its inauguration at the IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computational Center in the Basque Foundation for Science Ikerbasque headquarters in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian, on Oct. 14, 2025. Photo by Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images.
A photographer takes a picture of the IBM Quantum System Two quantum computer during its inauguration at the IBM-Euskadi Quantum Computational Center in the Basque Foundation for Science Ikerbasque headquarters in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian, on Oct. 14, 2025. Photo by Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Innovation Authority has launched a 100 million shekel (~$32.8 million) call for proposals to establish a national quantum computing research and development infrastructure, the IIA said on Monday.

The Israeli initiative will serve as a national center enabling companies and researchers to evaluate, integrate and adopt different quantum computing technologies, the IIA said.

“Israel must think one generation ahead. Our responsibility is to invest today in the technologies that will reshape the world in the decades to come,” the statement quoted Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel as saying.

She noted that the national center will connect academia, industry and government as an investment in Israel’s future.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “Quantum computing is expected to fundamentally transform the way industries address highly complex computational challenges. Through this new call for proposals, we aim to provide Israeli industry and academia with a state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure... transforming scientific and technological knowledge into a competitive advantage for Israeli high-tech while strengthening Israel’s position as a global leader in this field.”

The program stipulates that the infrastructure must be fully established within no more than 18 months from the date of approval. Moreover, within the first 12 months, the operator will be required to begin providing R&D services to users, including access to hardware, cloud-based services, and algorithm evaluation across multiple quantum technologies, according to the IIA.

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